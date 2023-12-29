Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Quarter zip pullovers are a great go-to top, even when we’re in the middle of a cold season. They can be dressed up or down and transition seamlessly from season to season. Cold? You’re covered. Slightly chilly? Reach for one of these bad boys.
Plus, layering a quarter zip over a tank or T-shirt is perfect when it’s cold but not full-on winter weather as we move into spring. The zipper lets you control how much skin you want to show, or how much others get to see of your other layers. And the quarter zip style has a more modern, athletic vibe, too! All that, plus it’s a great option to run errands in.
Can’t quite find the right one for you? Leave it to Us, because the perfect one is available at Walmart right now!
Get the Love & Sports Brushed Quarter Zip Pullover for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.
But quarter zips can also look good enough for the office when paired with a skirt or nice pants and ballet flats or heels if you work somewhere that's fine with slightly athletic looks, too. You can even top it off with a long necklace and it's work-ready.
But quarter zips can also look good enough for the office when paired with a skirt or nice pants and ballet flats or heels if you work somewhere that’s fine with slightly athletic looks, too. You can even top it off with a long necklace and it’s work-ready.
Choose from three different colors: Black Soot, Dark Navy, and Power Red. Best of all, you can bring one of these pullovers home for just $28 apiece. They’re available in sizes XS from XXXL, too.
Reviewers love these tops, too.
One called it a “warm retro quarter zip jacket,” writing “Love this retro style quarter zip pullover. The inside is very soft, material is stretchy, length is good, and it also has thumb holes.”
Another buyer raved, “High end look, Walmart price!” They added, “This cute top has the cut and colors of a top designer’s athletic line! SO happy with this top I purchased several colors!”
Want your own pullover to rock when you’re out hitting the town? Run to Walmart to grab yours now!
