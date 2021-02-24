Give Your Sweats a Rest With These Flowy Boho-Chic Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jeans are just not in our fashion vocabulary right now. We’ve been living in all of our favorite loungewear over the past year, and comfort is the top priority. Considering how much time we’re spending on the couch, it only makes sense! Anyone who’s still in the work-from-home boat knows that joggers and sweats are the unofficial uniform — but why not try out a lounge pant that’s slightly more fun?

These boho-style pants from Love Welove Fashion are just the type of garment that we’re talking about! They have the most comfortable fit, and are clearly pants that we’ll never want to take off from the second we slip them on!

What’s not to love about these pretty pants? First of all, the intricate pattern on both of the two options is seriously eye-catching. They have a paisley vibe mixed in with a floral print, and we’re absolutely enamored! These pants are designed in the same way that joggers are — they’re high-waisted and feature an elastic with an adjustable drawstring, plus they’re loose fitting and cuffed at the ankles. Oh, and these pants have pockets for added convenience. Score!

The wins don’t stop there. We can’t forget the dainty ruffle detail that’s visible in the waist and ankle region. It provides these lounge pants with a dressier aesthetic, which also contributes to their incredible versatility. We already said that it’s going to be difficult to take these sumptuous pants off, and luckily, we may not have to. You can wear these with a basic tee if you’re hanging out at home, but if you team the pants with a crop top and some cute sandals, you have the perfect summer brunch look! Can you tell how obsessed we are?

See it: Get the Love Welove Fashion Women’s Summer Printed Yoga Harem Pants for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

