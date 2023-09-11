Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We love a shopping spree and we love a philanthropic mission! So, why not combine the two? Love Your Melon is a brand with the goal of giving back through fashion. Fifty percent of net profits goes to nonprofit organizations that support the fight against pediatric cancer. Every product sold helps a child in need. So far, Love Your Melon has donated $9.8 million towards this cause.
Now that fall is finally here, we’re stocking up on beanies, scarves and other autumn accessories. Keep scrolling to score our favorite finds from Love Your Melon! Hats that help others? Sign Us up.
Cuffed Beanie
Cuffing season is upon Us! Get a head start with this cuffed beanie.
Black Hero Baseball Cap
A black baseball cap is the perfect fix for a bad hair day. Take this hat from a hike to a football game tailgate!
Burgundy Mittens
Burgundy is one of the hottest colors of the season. Stay warm with these must-have mittens!
Ski Beanie
We’re absolutely obsessed with this Ski beanie — the design, the color, the price. Snag this hat on sale before it sells out!
Gray Speckled Scarf
Fifty shades of gray! This gray speckled scarf will go with all of your fall outfits.
Black Pom-Pom Beanie
This black pom-pom beanie is simple yet chic. Perfect for a ski trip or a snow day!
Minnie Mouse Mittens
Disney lovers, how cute are these Minnie Mouse mittens? We’re the happiest shoppers on earth!
Gray Infinity Scarf
Infinity scarves wrap around your neck like a warm hug! Available in six shades.
Cozy Cotton Blanket
Knit in a high-quality yarn, this blanket is luxuriously soft and cozy.
