Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love a shopping spree and we love a philanthropic mission! So, why not combine the two? Love Your Melon is a brand with the goal of giving back through fashion. Fifty percent of net profits goes to nonprofit organizations that support the fight against pediatric cancer. Every product sold helps a child in need. So far, Love Your Melon has donated $9.8 million towards this cause.

Now that fall is finally here, we’re stocking up on beanies, scarves and other autumn accessories. Keep scrolling to score our favorite finds from Love Your Melon! Hats that help others? Sign Us up.

Cuffed Beanie

Cuffing season is upon Us! Get a head start with this cuffed beanie.

$25.00 See It!

Black Hero Baseball Cap

A black baseball cap is the perfect fix for a bad hair day. Take this hat from a hike to a football game tailgate!

$40.00 See It!

Burgundy Mittens

Burgundy is one of the hottest colors of the season. Stay warm with these must-have mittens!

$55.00 See It!

Ski Beanie

We’re absolutely obsessed with this Ski beanie — the design, the color, the price. Snag this hat on sale before it sells out!

Was $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% See It!

Gray Speckled Scarf

Fifty shades of gray! This gray speckled scarf will go with all of your fall outfits.

$55.00 See It!

Black Pom-Pom Beanie

This black pom-pom beanie is simple yet chic. Perfect for a ski trip or a snow day!

$45.00 See It!

Minnie Mouse Mittens

Disney lovers, how cute are these Minnie Mouse mittens? We’re the happiest shoppers on earth!

$60.00 See It!

Gray Infinity Scarf

Infinity scarves wrap around your neck like a warm hug! Available in six shades.

Wss $55 On Sale: $44 You Save 20% See It!

Cozy Cotton Blanket

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Knit in a high-quality yarn, this blanket is luxuriously soft and cozy.

Was $105 On Sale: $84 You Save 20% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Office-Friendly Pieces That Feel Like Loungewear Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many of us have settled back into office life, whether on a full-time or hybrid schedule. We love seeing our favorite coworkers IRL and swiping any free leftover goodies in the break room, but one major downfall is […]

Related: 17 Fall Dresses for the Most Iconic Instagram Photos Ever Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The best dresses make a statement. They make us feel amazing — and most importantly, they’re perfect for photo opps. Whether you’re at a cute cafe with a neon sign, standing in front of a scenic sunset or […]

Related: Create Your Ultimate Fall Pumpkin Patch Look With These 5 Wardrobe Staples Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall is approaching, though the temperatures don’t seem to have gotten the message… however, our wardrobes have! We’re so ready to plan our fall fashion moments, including the perfect ‘fits for leaf peeping, turkey noshing and so much […]