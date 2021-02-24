This Loose, Casual Jumpsuit Is Your New Lazy Day Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we’re having a lazy day, it’s important to set the mood. Before we figure out what to watch, what to eat and which of our go-to candles to light, we need to throw some clothes on. The dress code for these afternoons? Anything goes, but there’s no reason to resort to a pair of tattered sweats and a worn-in top.

We all have those staples in our closets that have been there forever, and they will always have a place in our hearts. But feeling comfortable and looking cute don’t have to be mutually exclusive, and this jumpsuit from Loving People is proof of that!

Get the Loving People Loose Fit Casual Capri Jumpsuit Romper for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This romper is racking up rave reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. It has a super loose fit that’s actually incredibly flattering. While many garments with this silhouette appear awkward or boxy, this cut actually looks sleek and sophisticated. Many owners happen to be using it as maternity wear, and claim it perfectly complements their baby bump!

This playsuit has large armhole slits that run down the sides, and it’s held together with thin spaghetti straps. The front offers a deep-V neckline, while the back has a contrasting high cut. As it’s a particularly lightweight fashion find, it’s meant to be layered in some form. For example, you can wear this over a bralette, bandeau, cropped tank or even a graphic tee. Of course, if you’re stepping outside, you’ll need ample outerwear.

Get the Loving People Loose Fit Casual Capri Jumpsuit Romper for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers note that this jumpsuit is made from a “ridiculously soft” material that’s endlessly relaxing. Sure, this is ultimately intended to be at-home attire, but with the right styling (and weather forecast), it can certainly make an appearance at brunch or on an errand run. Did we just find your new lazy day uniform? All signs are pointing to “yes”!

See it: Get the Loving People Loose Fit Casual Capri Jumpsuit Romper for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Loving People and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!