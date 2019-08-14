



Are you living life on the go? We know we are. Most of Us are always living life in the fast lane, racing against the clock. With so much to do and so little time to do it, the last thing anyone needs is a setback, and yet that’s all we find! Sure, morning commutes and last-minute events can add to our laundry list of stresses, but who’s the real villain here?

It’s our shoes! Whether they’re too high or too low, or worse, uncomfortable, it’s one shoe-related struggle after another. But what can we do? According to so many reviewers, the solution a lot simpler than we think. Go ahead and throw on this top-rated ballet flat — it’ll easily make any bad day good and any good day even better!

See it: Grab a pair of the Lucky Brand Women’s Emmie Ballet Flat (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Women’s Emmie Ballet Flat is not just good, it’s really good. A complete game-changer, to be exact. One reviewer said this shoe “fit her needs perfectly,” while another said it was “stylish” and “smart.” The general consensus is that this shoe did everything but fall flat! But how could it? This ballet flat comes available in 12 different colors! That’s more than two full work weeks, and speaking of work, there are plenty of wearable shades for when we’re headed to the office!

The bourbon is excellent for those looking for a bold, brown hue. The chocolate-based tone is so rich it will elevate any white button-up and jeans combo. Add a nude tote and sunnies to give off total Duchess Meghan circa the Invictus Games vibes!

Not looking to go so royal? No problem. The black or black/leather are just as wearable! Dress them up with a dress or down with leggings and T-shirts. It’s impossible to go wrong here. And why is that?

This flat doesn’t just fit with everything in our wardrobe, it actually fits our foot. As in, reviewers cannot stop gushing over how comfortable they are. Who could blame them? The lightly padded footbed in the insole is lined with memory foam. Yes, you read that correctly and no, no one is dreaming! This shoe is practically a bed for our feet. It will keep them comfortable and supported when worn not just all day, but every day!

One reviewer loved “how comfortable it was” and another said, “she didn’t even need to break them in!” Honestly, what’s better than that? One reviewer couldn’t get over how a shoe could be so tasteful, and neither can we. This small shoe is guaranteed to make a big impact each and every single time it’s worn, and no one can resist! Not Us, nor the countless reviewers who are recommending that everyone pick up not just one, but two or three . . . or every single pair ASAP!

