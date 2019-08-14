



Dresses have always been our go-to outfit! We have a myriad T-shirt dresses, plenty of little black dress and we’ve even snagged a bodycon or two just in the nick of time — you never know when you might need one of those!

Our dress collection isn’t quite finished yet! We’re all still in need of one missing piece to consider it complete. Wondering what that may be? It’s this dreamy dress that checks all of our boxes. It’s comfortable and chic, and our favorite part? This dress comes in so many different colors, all of which happen to be majorly marked down at the moment!

See it: Grab the All in Favor Knit Maxi Dress (originally $52) now with prices starting at just $39, available at Nordstrom!

The All in Favor Knit Maxi Dress is the comfy-chic piece that so many reviewers are in love with. But why?

It’s great for anyone living their life on the go, as it can be easily styled in seconds. The only thing better than that? It can be dressed up with heels just as easily as it can be dressed down with sneakers, and it’ll look just as fashion-forward as ever either way!

This dress is available in not one, but five sensational shades.

We love the leopard print for those looking to take a walk on the wild side just as much as we love the true red for those looking to stand out in instead of blending in. But if we’re hoping to keep it more low key, that’s no problem. The heather grey, mauve floral and navy floral are also available, and just as sensational. They’re just a bit subtler and softer, yet still just as stunning! Plus, want to know a little secret? It doesn’t matter which color we select since they all feature the same versatile silhouette!

The scoop neck is decidedly flattering, plus the adjustable straps allow us to play with how loose we want the bodice to be. The elasticized waist is also perfect for those looking for a flattering fit that’s a bit on the flowy side. The reviewers loved it too!

One reviewer said it was so “soft and comfortable, it was pillow-like,” while another said it was her “ultimate go-to piece.” What did we love the most? Regardless of if we’re tall or short, petite or curvy, it seems this dress fits so many different body types and frames everyone brilliantly. So much so, one reviewer said she went back for another shade! Who could blame her? It’s impossible not to be planning all of the different ways we can style it, as it’s just so versatile.

Is anyone heading to work? Throw on a blazer and step into a lower mule first thing in the morning. Grab a larger tote bag and head out the door! Later in the day, transition this look from day to night by removing those pieces and storing them in the tote. Grab a moto jacket or denim one to swing over your shoulders, and finish it off with a strappy heel or block one. One thing’s for sure, at under $40, all anyone has to do is step into this dress and watch as the compliments come rolling in!

