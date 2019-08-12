



Is anyone looking to wave goodbye to their sore feet? Trust Us, we’re trying, but it’s always easier said than done. See, we love our heels as much as the next shoe lover, and that’s what’s making this breakup so hard. But as much as we love them, we don’t love the aching arches, blistering heels and squished toes that go hand-in-hand with our favorite pumps and stilettos!

Time to ditch the killer heels and slip into a pair of sandals that are just as comfortable as they are chic! We just need to slip into this stunning sandal that so many reviewers couldn’t resist!

See it: Grab a pair of the MICHAEL Michael Kors Damita Sandals (originally $120) with prices starting at $85, available at Zappos!

The MICHAEL Michael Kors Damita Sandal is the perfect pair of sandals, according to Zappos shoppers! One reviewer said it was the “perfect fit,” while another claims it was “comfortable” when worn all day. So many others are finding it impossible to resist this modern-chic sandal, and can we even blame them?

This sandal comes available in not one, but three different shades. There’s “Admiral Vachetta,” “Black Vachetta” and “Cashew Vachetta,” and they’re all absolutely stunning. The “Cashew Vachetta” is great for any shopper looking for a neutral sandal, just as the “Black Vachetta” is perfect for those looking for an everyday black pair. Our favorite? The “Admiral Vachetta” because it’s the best of both worlds. Much like the other two versions, this too features the same khaki-colored cork heel, but with a navy leather upper.

We’re major fans of this open-toe silhouette! The strappy details are made from genuine leather, and there’s a zipper alongside the T-strap. It’s perfect for those who are looking for an exposed-toe shoe without any of the worries. The zipper will keep our feet secure when wearing them each and every day, which we plan on doing.

They’re also so endlessly versatile! One reviewer loved how this sandal could be paired with anything in her closet! She claims it can be “dressed up or dressed down easily,” and who wouldn’t love that?

We’re talking anything from jumpsuits to dresses and everything in between, and so many others also agree. Another reviewer loved how “beautiful” this shoe looked on, and couldn’t wait to wear it with “dress shorts, jeans or anything!” Amazing, isn’t it? It is, but want to know what’s even better?

Another reviewer didn’t just love how chic this sandal was, but how comfortable it was too! She claims the “chunky heels [made] them so easy to walk in!” And we all know how important that is. Most times, the heel is too thin and leads to a laundry list of problems, and we loved how this wasn’t the case here. Instead, so many of the reviewers were left in awe! This sandal was so comfy-chic that, according to one reviewer, it was absolutely impossible “not to want every single color!”

