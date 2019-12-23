These Lucky Brand Wedge Booties Are 50% Off at Nordstrom!





Wedges are some of the most beloved shoes around. They can give Us great height without the discomfort that’s associated with a traditional pair of heels. This style of footwear has become incredibly popular in the past decade, and we truly can’t thank whoever the genius behind wedge heels is enough!

As you know, we love finding amazing sales on swoon-worthy products here at Shop With Us, and this is especially true during the holiday season. In the midst of the overwhelming amount of deals, it can be hard to navigate and find the best ones — which is why we’re here to help. With that in mind, we found a pair of Lucky Brand booties that you’ll definitely want to live in all season long!

What’s not to love about these Lucky Brand booties? They look so incredibly wearable — and shoppers confirm that they indeed are! One reviewer said that they “could not believe how comfortable these booties could be,” adding that they wore them around all day during at an event and that their “feet didn’t feel hurt at all.” That reviewer even said that these booties are the “most comfortable wedge booties,” which is fantastic!

These booties come with a three-inch wedge heel that gives you plenty of height. It’s a stacked woodgrain heel that looks sleek and sophisticated, and appears to be particularly elegant alongside the rest of this shoe’s design. The toe is slender and rounded, and the bootie is designed to fit your foot like a glove.

This wedge bootie comes in seven different neutral-tone colors that range in how bold they are. You can go for one of the two animal prints, which are snakeskin and leopard, or one of the five solid colors. Each pair is made from suede leather, which is arguably the softest of all leather materials.

Lucky Brand warns that these booties do run small and recommend that you order a half-size up from your usual size. Many reviewers say that they’ve followed these instructions and are very happy with the fit of their shoe. These wedge booties are a perfect addition to anyone’s boot collection, and can also make for a great holiday gift. These awesome booties are stylish, comfy and modern — and surely a shoe that anyone will get tons of use out of!

