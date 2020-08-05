This Ruched Tank Dress Will Have You Believing in Bodycon Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our time with bodycon dresses was short. It was like a summer fling. It was a good idea at the time, and we definitely had some unforgettable fun, but just like that, it was over. Real life came rushing back. Suddenly the dresses just didn’t look the same in the mirror anymore. They weren’t hugging our figure in the loving way they used to. Instead of the pros, all we could see were the cons. So we switched to different silhouettes and that was that.

Was that…really that though? Sure, we fell in love with some shift, A-line, slip and babydoll fits, but we did miss that feeling of confidence from seeing ourselves in a stunning bodycon dress. That’s why we were a little iffy when we found this one. Could it really be as great as it looked? Could the happy reviewers really be onto something? To our relief, the answer to both was a resounding yes!

Get the LuckyMore Casual Sleeveless Tank Ruched Bodycon Sundress starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This fitted racerback dress is soft, sleeveless and super stretchy. Like, so stretchy that you might even be able to wear it throughout your whole pregnancy without stretching out the fabric for good. That’s because there is ruching across the stomach, the pleats in the fabric allowing for more leeway while also subtly covering up your tummy. The gathered fabric looks stylish and will flatter your shape to no end, letting you rock the bodycon fit like the old days — or maybe the first time ever!

This dress is so simple in all of the best ways. Just slip it over your head to put it on — no need to worry about any zippers, buttons, ties or hooks. And once it’s on? Styling is even easier. You can just put on any pair of shoes and be good to go, from flip flops, to sneakers, to heels. The hem hits toward the top of the knee, so tall boots are encouraged too!

This scoop-neck dress is currently available in six colors: black, burgundy, green, navy and two shades of grey. Warning: There’s a good chance that once you try one on, you’re going to want all of them. Considering that affordable price though, that certainly isn’t a bad thing!

