5 lululemon Holiday Gift Ideas — All Under $75

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Holiday shopping — but feeling a little lost? Let Us put you back on the path toward success. It leads straight to lululemon! Gifting excellence is all but guaranteed when you’re placing orders from one of the most popular brands in the world.

lululemon truly has amazing gifts for just about everyone, but you’ll especially want to shop the site if you’re looking to treat anyone into athleisure fashion or hitting the gym. Check out our favorite five finds under $75 below — and shop before they sell out!

This Wintry Accessory

lululemon’s belt bags are pretty much iconic, but we can see how people might prefer to wear them in the spring and summer. How about a winter version for the cold too? This versatile bag features a lovely fleece fabric to suit the season!

Get the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag for just $58 at lululemon!

This Training Tank

A must for hot yoga, long runs, weightlifting or even pairing with a sherpa coat and sweats, this fast-drying training tank is such a wearable gift pick. Who wouldn’t want one of every color?

Get the Invigorate Training Tank Top for just $68 at lululemon!

These Pillow-Like Slides

Made with dual-density cushioning and a foam-lined upper, these slides are perfect for changing into after a hard workout. Alternatively, they’ll quickly become anyone’s go-to shoes for a lazy Sunday!

Get the Restfeel Women’s Slide for just $58 at lululemon!

This Hot or Cold Water Bottle

This sleek water bottle is double-walled and vacuum-insulated to help keep drinks hot or cold for a long time, making it perfect for on-the-go activities. It even has a built-in silicone coaster to help keep water rings off tabletops!

Get The Hot/Cold Bottle 17oz for just $38 at lululemon!



This Wool-Blend Beanie

This unisex beanie is a cozy pick for anybody, featuring naturally thermoregulating wool and a cute knit look. This is the type of gift your lucky recipient can start using right away!

Get the Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie for just $48 at lululemon!

Looking for more? Explore all gift ideas at lululemon here!

Not done shopping? Explore more gift picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!