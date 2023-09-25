Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Autumn and activewear go together like summer and swimwear. Once temperatures drop, we plan on living in leggings 24/7. Whether you’re hitting the gym, the grocery store or girls’ night out, lululemon has you covered with sporty-chic looks for the season!

Sweat it out in these fashion-forward ‘fits for fall! Take this elevated athleisure from Pilates to the pumpkin patch and from work to the weekend. Shop these nine new looks from lululemon below!

Everywhere Belt Bag Fleece

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a cult-favorite accessory that regularly sells out. Take the style up a notch with this fleece version for fall. One customer called this hands-free bag the “perfect seasonal replacement for the good ol classic.”

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

This scuba half-zip hoodie is back and better than ever! Available in new shades like this beautiful blue, this cozy sweatshirt will keep you warm all fall and winter.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″

Another signature staple from lululemon? The Align high-rise leggings! These buttery-soft workout pants now come in a variety of different colors.

Down for It All Jacket

Designed for running in cold weather, this water-resistant, windproof jacket features fleece fabric with four-way stretch and insulation. Lightweight yet warm, this down jacket is the perfect layering piece for fall.

Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger

Made with sweat-wicking, stretchy material, these lightweight joggers are great for on the go! Shoppers say these pants are comfy and cute.

Hooded Insulated Wrap

This insulated hooded wrap is a marriage of fashion and function. Water-resistant and windproof, this lightweight coat feels like a warm, cloud-like hug.

Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant

Looking for work pants that don’t feel like work to put on? These comfy pull-on pants feature a smoothing waistband for a flattering fit.

Wunder Puff Long Jacket

This new extra-long puffer jacket holds heat in and keeps wind out. Complete with a cinchable waist, this is officially our go-to winter coat!

It’s Rulu Run Cropped Half Zip

Excellent for exercise, this half zip will keep you warm and dry at the same time. This sweat-wicking top is soft and stretchy!

