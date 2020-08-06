These Smocked Lounge Pants Will Dress You Up Without Sacrificing Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most of us got a huge taste of what it was like to seriously live in our loungewear earlier this year, and many of us are still living that life, working from home and only getting fully dressed when absolutely necessary — which isn’t overly often. That transition from wearing sweats and PJ pants all day, every day, back to wearing skinny jeans and trousers is definitely a scary one. But it’s not actually one we necessarily have to make either.

Instead of grabbing some stiff and uncomfortable denim, try opting for a different kind of pant instead — an elevated lounge pant. You’ll appreciate having a pair that upgrades your look without sacrificing that all-day coziness you’ve come to know and love. A pair that immediately earns you compliments…and a pair that’s under $20, because why not?

Get the Lu’s Chic Boho Harem Smocked Waist Yoga Summer Pants for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pull-on pants are loose and airy throughout the legs, but up at the top you’ll find a wide, high-rise waistband in a smocked style, which is super on trend right now. Smocked fabric is great because it gets you that fitted, put-together look but still allows for plenty of movement and stretch. You’ll also find an elasticized ankle down at the bottom of these pants, gathering the fabric to create a balloon hem effect!

These soft and breathable pants are definitely incredible lounge pants, but their structural design and patterns easily make them wearable out and about. There are 10 currently available patterns that will totally bring out your creative side!

Wearing these pants is a cinch because they’re really all you need to put together a chic, eye-catching outfit. You can simply pair them with a plain tank top or longline sports bra. How about taking a short-sleeve button-up and tying the loose ends in a knot in front? Or letting the hem of a chunky pullover sweater hang over the smocked waistband when the weather cools down? Too cute!

Perhaps best of all is that these pants are on Amazon Prime, so if you’ve fallen in love with them today, you could be wearing them just a couple of days from now thanks to super fast shipping. Don’t you just love online shopping?

