Now that all of the festivities from Christmas have settled down, and you may have some gifted funds to show for it, you may be considering investing in your wardrobe. No surprise here: Macy’s After Christmas Sale is the best place to start. The sale offers 20-to-60% off brands like Columbia, Bar III, Michael Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and many more!

Whether you’re looking for a new coat to get you through the winter months or crave a chic new dress to rock during the upcoming spring season, you’ll find it on sale at Macy’s! With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best deals to shop during the Macy’s After Christmas Sale that you — and your wallet — will love. Read on to see our top picks!

Outerwear

Get this sleek wrap coat for 43% off right now!

I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Velvet Blazer — was $90, now just $36!

Calvin Klein Women’s Hooded Stretch Puffer Coat — was $315, now just $110!

Columbia Women’s Copper Crest Hooded Fleece-Lined Jacket — was $150, now just $90!

Charter Club Women’s Packable Hooded Puffer Coat — was $125, now just $50!

Dresses

Dance the night away in this metallic lamé mini dress — was $60, now just $36!

DKNY Women’s Surplice V-Neck Side-Ruched Sheath Dress — was $129, now just $68!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Off-The-Shoulder Column Gown — was $245, now just $156!

Bardot Women’s Bow-Front Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress — was $149, now just $94!

CeCe Women’s Mock Neck Long Sleeve Sweater Bow Tie Neck Dress — was $99, now just $59!

Bottoms

Sparkle and shine in this sequin A-line skirt — was $175, now just $70!

Levi’s Women’s Classic Mid Rise Straight-Leg Jeans — was $60, now just $42!

Bar III Women’s Faux-Leather Straight-Leg Pants — was $60, now just $30!

adidas Women’s 3-Stripe Cotton Fleece Sweatpant Jogger — was $50, now just $33!

Sam Edelman Women’s Devyn Crossover Trousers — was $109, now just $65!

Tops

This necessary cable knit sweater could become your next winter favorite — was $80, now just $40!

Alfani Women’s Turtleneck Poncho Sweater — was $60, now just $36!