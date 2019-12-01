We Found the Best Boots Thanks to Macy’s Black Friday Weekend Sales





Let’s talk about boots! Boot aficionados everywhere will agree that it’s a complete love-hate relationship when dealing with them. We love how chic they look and how they can elevate our outfits in seconds. However, we hate the aches and pains that are often associated with them!

So what are we to do? Well, we would suggest heading over to Macy’s and shopping their Black Friday weekend deals — going on now! There are hundreds of items majorly marked down — and in the midst of it all, we found this comfy-chic pair!

See it: Grab a pair of the Carlos by Carlos Santana Mandarin Booties (originally $69) now with prices starting at just $42 + free shipping at $25, while supplies last available at Macy’s!

The Carlos by Carlos Santana Mandarin Booties are the best of both worlds, according to numerous reviewers. So many of them couldn’t get over how “stunning and wearable” they were and many of those same reviewers deemed them the “most comfortable boots ever.”

Let’s start with their sensational design. Here, the first thing you’ll notice aside from the seriously stunning suede-like material would be the heel. This sustainable heel is extremely walkable and is the perfect in-between height. It’s high without being too high and low without being completely flat.

Reviewers loved how they could spend “hours walking in them” and could “wear them all day at work!” We know how rare that is, so these sound completely ideal. When was the last time you found a boot that was not only wearable but totally walkable?

In addition to all of this, there are plenty of other fabulous features! From the pointed-toe to the side zipper, it’s one dainty detail after another. We love how we can dress this boot up or down — and even transition it from day to night — year round! We can understand why reviewers can’t get over how “gorgeous this boot is” and call it their favorite “comfortable shoe” ever!

