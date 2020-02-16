Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale: Shop Gucci, Prada and Tory Burch!

Presidents’ Day might not be the flashiest holiday, but it does have some of the flashiest sales around! Hey, we will gladly welcome any excuse that retailers take to slash the prices on their products — and make our shopping experience that much more enjoyable. Macy’s is having a major blowout sale in honor of the occasion, and tons of different designers are included in the deals!

In fact, we’re calling out our three favorite high-end brands: Gucci, Prada and Tory Burch. You can score some major accessories like sunglasses and watches (among other items) for incredible prices. We’ve selected our top picks from each designer, but you should definitely browse each brand’s entire product selection to see what items are calling your name. You truly never know what you can uncover with some dedicated online browsing — and you might even be pleasantly surprised to find a truly hidden gem of an item! Happy Presidents’ Day shopping!

These Signature Logo Earrings from Gucci

You can’t go wrong with these classic logo earrings. When you wear these simple Gucci studs, everyone that notices them will know that you mean serious fashion business. They offer just the right touch of logo style that’s not too over-the-top. We’re obsessed!

Get the Women’s Sterling Silver Interlocking G Stud Earrings and shop all of the Gucci products on sale at Macy’s here!

This Customizable Bracelet Watch from Tory Burch

What’s not to love about this amazing bracelet watch from Tory Burch? We dig its dainty bangle design that’s totally unique from other watches we’ve seen on the market. And we absolutely adore the interchangeable logo accents that you can swap out as you please! It’s perfect for when you want to go hard in the matchy-matchy department.

Get the Women’s Blair Bangle Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 22mm and shop all of the Tory Burch products on sale at Macy’s here!

These Classic Old Hollywood Sunglasses from Prada

If you look up “classic Liz Taylor sunglasses” in the dictionary, a pair like this version from Prada are likely to pop up. They’re designed in a timeless shape, and we love that they are oversized and practically cover our entire face. It’s exactly what we want from a pair of glam sunnies!

Get these Women’s Sunglasses and shop all of the Prada products on sale at Macy’s here!

Looking for something different? Check out all of the amazing products that are up for grabs during Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale here!

