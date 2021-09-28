Shop All of Our Fave Casual and Cozy Fall Must-Haves From Madewell

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to add some new essentials to your fall wardrobe? If you don’t know where to start your shopping journey, we would highly recommend Madewell! Their styles are completely classic yet modern at the same time — without being overly trendy. Wins all around!

Their items are built to last, and they have so many great staples lined up for fall. We sifted through some of their latest arrivals and picked out pieces that we think you’re going to love. Check out what’s getting added to our carts below!

These Bestselling Straight-Leg Jeans

These jeans are one of Madewell’s top-selling styles, and it’s easy to see why. Everyone needs a pair of black jeans in their dresser, and we would suggest this option!

Get The Perfect Vintage Jean in Lunar Wash for $128 from Madewell!

This Essential Basic Cardigan

Cardigans galore! Sweaters like this one are what gets Us excited for the temperatures to drop. Prepare to wrap yourself up in its cozy glory!

Get the Cameron Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Coziest Yarn for $98 from Madewell!

This Smocked Peplum Top

This new take on the timeless peplum top is a winner! We adore the smocked aesthetic and think it will flatter a variety of body types.

Get the Lucie Smocked Peplum Top for $88 from Madewell!

This Layering Turtleneck

Fitted turtlenecks are ideal for layering with sweater vests, dresses and cami tops, so that you can convert styles that you might have worn in the summer for fall!

Get the Ribbed Turtleneck Top for $45 from Madewell!

These Vintage Mom Jeans

These jeans fit into any wardrobe — they’re a breeze to style and dress up or down! Plus, we love the flattering high-waisted “mom” jean fit which is always a hit.

Get The Momjean in Foster Wash for $88 from Madewell!

This Upgraded Pullover

This sweatshirt is more elevated than your typical half-zip. We’re obsessed with the structured collar and the shirt-style pockets on the chest!

Get the Boiled Wool Half-Zip Popover Sweater for $158 from Madewell!

These Waffle Lounge Pants

You can tell how comfy these pants are just by looking at them! On weekends when we’re chilling at home, we plan to post up in these sweats all the time.

Get the Waffle Knit Pajama Sweatpants for $50 from Madewell!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the latest women’s fall styles available from Madewell here!

