Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Grande Cosmetics’ Lash Enhancing Serum! Some of Us were blessed with long lashes, and others have had to rely on mascara, eyelash curlers and false lashes to fake it ‘til we make it. But what if we told you there was a way to get fuller lashes without eyelash extensions?

Skip the salon and apply this award-winning lash serum from home! Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum helps promote the appearance of longer, thicker lashes. The no. 1 bestseller in lash enhancers and primers on Amazon, this magical product is also the winner of the Harper’s Bazaar Anti-Aging Award and Cosmopolitan Beauty Award. Not too shabby!

If that weren’t enough, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy also highly recommends this serum. “This is a really good one,” she said in a recent Amazon Livestream. “This one will last you at least a year. A good stocking stuffer.”

Give your lashes a lift with this Grande Cosmetics’ Lash-Enhancing Serum!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum starting at just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum will take your eyelashes from sad to sky-high in weeks! According to a three-month consumer study, 97% of subjects thought their eyelashes seemed stronger and more visible. Formulated with amino acids, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E, this serum supports eyelash health by hydrating and fortifying lashes.

This is definitely an instance in which reviews reign supreme. We want to show you what other shoppers are saying so you can decide for yourself if this product is right for you. From the first page of Amazon’s reviews alone, here are some of the top responses:

“This stuff is AMAZING!!! Highly recommend. It’s been a few months now, and my eyelashes are longer than they have ever been. This is well worth the cost!!! If you’re wondering whether to get it, do it!”

“I noticed a difference within two weeks of nightly use. When I add mascara, I have long lashes like I did 30 years ago. Definitely worth it.”

“I’ve been using the serum nightly for 2 months now and my lashes are significantly/noticeably longer! And I’ve never experienced any side effects. I have no reservations in recommending Grand Lash MD Lash Enhancing Serum!”

Boost your lashes with this bestselling eyelash enhancing serum from Grande Cosmetics!

