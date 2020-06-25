These Soft French Terry Pants Will Make You Ditch the Rest of Your Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We seriously can’t get enough loungewear these days. We’ve amassed a major stockpile of comfy sweats and PJs since quarantine kicked off — and we’re not alone. Sure, working from home has had its drawbacks, but we’re definitely not complaining about being able to wear leggings every single day!

Just when we thought we bought up all of the comfiest clothing available on the internet, we came across these french crop terry sweats from Mae. Not only are they next-level luxe, they are stylish enough to wear outside without feeling lazy!

Get the Mae Women’s Loungewear Supersoft French Terry Cropped Pant for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re in the market for a new favorite pair of sweats, you’ve met your match. We are obsessed with the wide leg and cropped fit of these pants, and the length is ideal for the warmer months of the year. Plus, the flare on these pants allows for tons of breathability!

These cotton-blend material is as comfortable as it gets. The terry quality of the fabric provides a thick texture that feels incredible against the skin. Shoppers are loving how the material drapes when they sport these pants, and are thrilled that the fit is super flattering! They come equipped with a sturdy elastic waistband and a built-in drawstring that you can adjust to your liking.

Get the Mae Women’s Loungewear Supersoft French Terry Cropped Pant for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Reviewers also note that these pants are seriously well-made! Their only complaint was that they wish these pants were available in more colors. At the moment, there are four different shades to score. It’s all about neutrals, and there’s a heather grey, navy blue, black and dusty rose hue in stock now. They are all strong choices, but we’re partial to the pink.

You can wear these comfy pants low or higher up on the waist. They will look effortlessly cool with a tight tank tucked into them, or even a crop top! You can easily create a cool athleisure look thanks to their trendy cut — just have some white kicks on deck. While there are so many loungewear options out there, these are bound to become a staple in your closet!

See it: Get the Mae Women’s Loungewear Supersoft French Terry Cropped Pant for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Mae here and shop all of the women’s sleep and loungewear here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!