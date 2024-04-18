Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to products, sometimes the descriptions can be biased, and the reviews are over-exaggerated. But one thing that never lies in indicating how much shoppers are loving a product? The numbers. One product we found that’s literally flying off the shelves is the Topicals Faded Brightening Under-Eye Masks, which has been bought over 8,000 times in the last month.

Considering the fact that there are now thousands of under-eye masks on the market, we did a deep dive on what might be causing this one to sell in droves. It really comes down to a few things, but the first is its potent formula. While many eye masks may only contain two or three, this packs in five skin-saving key ingredients.

Get the Topicals Faded Brightening Under-Eye Masks for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Love OleHenriksen’s Banana Bright Eye Cream? This New Moisturizer Has the Same Effect on Your Full Face I’m in the boat of beauty writers that are still pretty skeptical about eye creams. Part of me feels like these formulas are a simply a marketing ploy to get consumers to spend more money. Well, I feel that way about most eye creams, except for one. OleHenriksen’s Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream […]

The power-packed ingredients are sure to not only make your under-eye area look good, but feel good as well. The niacinamide and caffeine are there to help wake your under eyes up by giving them a boost of hydration and increasing their elasticity. Then the kojic acid, alpha arbutin and tranexamic acid come in to help fade dark spots and discoloration, while also helping to repair damaged sun spots.

Beyond the ingredients list, another thing we think is drawing shoppers to these eye masks is how they create a luxe self-care experience in the comfort of your own home. Their hydrogel technology creates a cooling effect while you wear them, which is further increased if you choose to keep them refrigerated. And on top of that, they come in a pink and red pop-art style design that’s frankly fun to take a cute selfie in.

The shopper review section for this product further confirms the effectiveness of these under-eye masks, as they have over 300 five-star ratings, many with glowing reviews to follow. One shopper, who called them “magical de-puffing” eye masks, loves the way they de-puff their eyes before makeup, but also makes them look “so rested” on no makeup days.

Another user called the masks a “game-changer for tired eyes.” “With their refreshing cooling effect and potent tropical ingredients, these masks instantly revive the delicate under-eye area,” they said. “After just a few uses, I noticed a significant reduction in dark circles and puffiness.”

Related: I’m Trying the Sarah Hyland-Approved Under-Eye Patches That Reviewers Say Work ‘Miracles’ Before adding a new beauty product to my cart (and skincare routine), I do my routine check of making sure it has two things. One, a celebrity’s approval (because they’re in on the good stuff), and two, a strong backing of shopper reviews. I just found a pair of under-eye patches that officially make the […]

The brand says that all it takes is just 15 minutes for these masks to sit on your eyes, and voila! Your eyes should look restored and refreshed again. They also recommend using them two to three times a week to get the full effects. But you can also just use them after nights where you get little sleep and need an extra boost, or even before a date or important meeting.

And lastly, but certainly not least, we know shoppers have to love these masks for their price point, coming in at $22 for a pack of six. Seeing that this makes them just under $4 a pair, they’re a great bang for your buck!

See it: Get the Topicals Faded Brightening Under-Eye Masks for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Topicals here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!