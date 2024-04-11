Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Before adding a new beauty product to my cart (and skincare routine), I do my routine check of making sure it has two things. One, a celebrity’s approval (because they’re in on the good stuff), and two, a strong backing of shopper reviews. I just found a pair of under-eye patches that officially make the cut, as they are not only Sarah Hyland-approved, but shoppers also say they work “miracles” on dark circles!

Just like me, it’s important for the Hyland to glow from the inside out, which is why I trust her product recommendation. The Modern Family star revealed the wellness essentials she “swears by” in a 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She uses the Chocolate Glow Bites from Sourse, a brand she co-founded, to glow from the inside. To glow from the outside, she relies on the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold under-eye patches.

The name of the patches didn’t just come out of nowhere. They’re truly made with 24K gold and colloidal gold, which for those who may not know, could help to lift skin and give it a more youthful appearance. They also contain two other skin-saving ingredients: caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen. Just like how caffeinated drinks help wake you up, the caffeine here helps to reduce puffiness from fatigue, while the hydrolyzed collagen plumps the skin and helps with diminishing fine lines and wrinkles.

These patches are going to be great for the days I maybe went a little too hard at happy hour or didn’t get enough sleep the night before. Not only will they make my eyes look refreshed, but they’ll also help them feel refreshed, as they have a cooling sensation. On top of that, they have a subtle lavender scent, which will make the whole experience essentially feel like I’m at a spa.

Checking my second box for what makes a product add-to-cart-worthy is that these under-eye patches have impressive endorsements from Amazon shoppers. They currently have over 800 five-star ratings, with several glowing shopper reviews that follow. And it’s clear that after trying them, shoppers are coming back for more — over 1,000 have been bought in just this last month alone.

This shopper, who had recently tried under-eye filler, said these patches “provided more of a difference” than the filler did.

“My eyes are brighter, hydrated, depuffed, and firmer!” they said. “I asked my boyfriend if he saw a difference in my eyes after taking off the patches and he said he could tell they looked better.”

If the Hyland backing and large shopper fan base weren’t enough to convince me to buy these under-eye patches, the review stating how they’re allegedly better than under-eye filler definitely sold me. And although they sit at a higher price point of $75 on Amazon, shoppers say the pack of 30 patches (60 total) is “definitely worth it.”

