



The start of fall means one thing: the end of summer. We’re sad to put all of those bright and sunny days behind Us, but what’s even more upsetting? Watching our tan’s slowly fade. It’s a slow burn, one in which we could do without. That leaves many of us left wondering: “If only there was a way we could keep our tans alive?”

Your wish is our command! Now, let’s be clear: we can’t keep summer alive year-round. As much as we wish we could, that’s something to take up with Mother Nature. But what can we do? Maintain those summer tans, long after the sun sets. How? Easy. It’s this easy-to-use instant bronzer that will keep our skin glowing all-year-long. Just remember to thank Us later.

Hoping to bypass pale skin this year? Us too, and we’ve found just the solution. What may that be you ask? It’s the Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish and it deserves all of our attention. This miracle in a bottle is the ultimate one-stop-shop for anyone looking to extend their tan long after that summer sun sets. And honestly, it’s hard to think of anything better than that.

Let’s back up for a minute here. Now, what’s so special about this instant bronzer specifically? Easy. It’ll leave its mark… its long-lasting mark, that is. This instant bronzer is transfer and water-resistant, and is anyone unsure of what that means? We’ll break it down. More or less, it means it’s bulletproof. When applying this bronzer to our face or skin we won’t face any streaking or smudging on our clothes or bedsheets. Better than that? When Mother Nature decides to rain our parades, literally. Our tans will remain unbothered in any rain or snowstorm we find ourselves dealing with.

What’s even better than that? The bronzer in itself. It won’t just have Us looking good but feeling it too. What do we mean? Has anyone ever felt a little insecure in their skin? Are you constantly finding yourself hiding spider veins, age spots or cellulite? Or what about all of the above? Don’t worry Us too and this bronzer will put an end to all of that.

This light-reflective formula will blur all of those imperfections out! It will cover and conceal any of those problematic areas and do so, in the most fabulous of ways. Skin will appear smooth, tan and better than that? Red-carpet-ready. How do you think Chrissy Teigen or Jennifer Lopez maintains their flawless-looking skin year-round? Easy, it’s with the help of a self-tanner. One in which, blends as seamlessly as this one does into our skin. But how do we achieve this? It’s even easier.

Start off by applying a small pea-sized dot into your hand. From there, work this bronzer into any foundation brush, kabuki brush or tanning mitt and work the product in long circular movements. The key here? Using a tanning mitt. It’s important to evenly distribute the product and no one wants any unwanted, orange streaks. Remember: use this product sparingly, and wait for the magic to unravel. Within seconds, this instant bronzer will have Us maintaining — or creating — flawless-looking tans, year-round.

