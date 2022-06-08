Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to the environment, we love going green. But when it comes to our hair, we would prefer to stick with our natural color! Unfortunately, summer pool days can become bad hair days if we soak in the water for too long. Contrary to popular belief, chlorine is not the main culprit here. In fact, copper is the ingredient that tends to turn hair green in the pool. According to TODAY, chlorine oxidizes hard metals found in pool water, making our hair look like we just got slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. This swimmer’s effect is more noticeable on blondes, but any hair color can experience unwanted green tint.

We finally found a simple solution to tackle copper build-up! Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Collection. Allure specifically recommends Malibu C’s “gentle shampoos and conditioners” for hair exposed to pool water. These products protect against chlorine and copper sulfates, removing harsh elements of pool and ocean water to keep hair healthy. The shampoo and conditioner also soothe dryness and itchiness, restoring your scalp’s softness and shine. Keep reading to learn more about this summer haircare staple!

Get the Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Collection for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Regardless of hair color, the Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Collection belongs in your beauty collection. All it takes is a quick dip in the pool or ocean to experience damaged or brittle hair. Such a beach buzzkill! No matter how often you’re swimming in the summer (or any time of year!), these haircare products will improve the overall look and feel of your locks. This kit comes with shampoo, conditioner and four swimmer wellness packets that eliminate green tones and remove mineral deposits and toxins.

This Swimmers Wellness Collection is a post-pool problem-solver. Formulated with antioxidizing vitamins that boost your hair’s strength, the 100% vegan ingredients and plant-based proteins are safe for swimmers of any age. Restore your hair’s natural color and shine at home with the shampoo and conditioner, or repair on the go with travel-friendly wellness crystals that activate when mixed with water to immediately remove harsh chemicals. Bonus: this treatment also detangles and softens hair!

Shoppers say that this hair collection works swimmingly! “I used the shampoo, condition, and crystals ONE TIME, exactly how they said and IT WORKED. My hair was completely back to platinum and not a trace of green in it!” one reviewer reported. “I was SHOCKED!! I am a full believer and fan and I have told everyone about this stuff!!” Another customer gushed, “No more green! This stuff worked like a charm.”

If you’re heading to the pool this summer, make sure to stock up on Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Collection to keep your hair from going green.

