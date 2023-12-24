Margot Robbie Once Said She Uses These Toning Pads on Planes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Making sure you exfoliate your face and keep it healthy all year round — but especially during the winter — should be top of mind! Not doing this or skipping this step in your beauty routine can lead to breakouts, clogged pores and dull skin. Margot Robbie, the Barbie and The Wolf on Wall Street star — understands how important it is to keep your skin on point no matter what — and you can get her favorite skin toning pads for just $48 at Amazon!

In an interview with Vogue, Robbie once said that she uses these complexion correction pads to keep her face ready for all the candid shoots while out and about!

“You have to wear make-up when you’re going through the airport annoyingly, because there are often paparazzi there,” Robbie told the publication. “But then when I’m on the plane I’m pedantic about getting the make-up off, so I use wipes – usually Johnson & Johnson – and then Peter Thomas Roth Complexion Correction Pads to tone. I can’t live without them. I was backpacking last year and I ran out – I was in the Philippines like: ‘do you have Peter Thomas Roth?’”

The Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads help to reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, uneven skin tone and texture. They come packed with maximum-strength 2% Salicylic Acid to clear up blemishes and prevent breakouts and 10% Glycolic Acid to help exfoliate the skin. These pads are a great option for acne-prone skin and all other skin types!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads for $48 at Amazon!

Peter Thomas Roth’s Complexion Correction Pads also use aloe, allantoin and chamomile to help soothe the skin and have a double-sided design to provide gentle cleansing on one side and high-quality exfoliation on the other. After using them, the pads leave behind a peach bellini scent!

Peter Thomas Roth has millions of consumers worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer said, “These helped clear my daughter’s skin so much. [Her] Whiteheads have been reduced, and a smoother overall appearance. I do have to remind my daughter regularly to use her skincare routine/products – but this has made more impact than any other product she currently uses. Everyone tolerates products differently, so some people may want to use them every other day. We found that every night before bed works best for my daughter. Once dry, she applies a lightweight moisturizer. So happy with the results. Helped relieve self-consciousness and anxiety over skin/acne.”

One happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I’m sixty, my granddaughter is 19, yet we both use these [pads] every day! [I’ve] Never had anything for keeping my skin clear that worked as well! I cut mine in half because I only need to use it around my nose, chin and ears, maybe now and then. My granddaughter uses two, one for the face and one for the shoulders. Can’t say enough about them!”

If you’re looking for your next complexion correction beauty favorite, these Margot Robbie-approved pads may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads for $48 at Amazon!

Want a complexion correcting beauty product but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us