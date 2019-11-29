Save 30% on Everyone’s Favorite Mario Badescu Sprays This Weekend!





Black Friday 2019 has officially taken off and it zoomed out of the station at full speed. Good thing we jumped onto the caboose and have been climbing our way through all of the best deals on our way up to the locomotive. One important stop along the way? The Luxury Beauty section of Amazon, of course!

Mario Badescu facial sprays are essentially A-list celebrities in the skincare world. It makes sense, considering there are so many celebrity fans of the brand, including Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Lili Reinhart! We can usually buy a set of three sprays for $21 — but for Black Friday, we can save 30%!

Get the Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection (originally $21) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Reviewers were already talking about how incredible the value of this set was before this sale even went into effect. That’s why we know we can’t miss out on this. Shoppers say this set is a must-have for beauty and skincare lovers and that it’s done everything from evening out their complexion to clearing up their acne. They’re even reporting that it’s great on any skin type, from oily to dry! Their only issue? That their significant others love it as much as they do and won’t stop stealing it! We’re sensing a great stocking stuffer for the holiday season here!

Get the Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection (originally $21) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

So how do you use these luxury facial sprays? The short answer is…however you want. For a more detailed routine though, we’ve got you. In the morning, start off with the Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea spray, misting before moisturizing and using it to set your makeup. You can even use it to dampen your makeup brushes and sponges! Throughout the day, use the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray whenever you or your makeup need a refresh. At night, finish with the Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender spray, applying it before your serum and cream. One shopper also suggested using it as a pillow spray!

Our last tip? Try storing these sprays — especially the Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea version — in the fridge for an extra refreshing effect. You may need that extra boost in the morning while trying to recover from this Black Friday madness, after all!

Get the Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection (originally $21) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Mario Badescu here and more skincare at Amazon here!

Want to shop even more Black Friday deals? Check out three of our favorites below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!