Give Dull Skin Its Glow Back! This Strawberry Scrub Is Just $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin is tired. It looks tired, it feels tired — it radiates tired. It’s dull, it’s uneven, it’s dry, it’s flaking, our pores are clogged, our under-eye area is sallow…we could go on. Must be winter!

Let’s bring our dull, tired skin back to life. This calls for a gentle jolt of glowy energy that only this Mario Badescu face scrub can bring. Its secret? Real strawberry seeds! Now this is a truly juicy skincare secret worth sharing!

Get the Mario Badescu Strawberry Face Scrub for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This pretty pink scrub packs a punch! A super gentle punch that feels more like a soft caress, that is — one that even irritated and sensitive skin is bound to love. It’s a lovely way to physically exfoliate for that instant smooth softness and renewed radiance, all without stripping the skin and destroying its natural moisture barrier. It chemically exfoliates as well with natural AHAs, helping to unclog pores and prevent blackheads!

This isn’t a sugar scrub or a microbead scrub — it’s made with strawberry seeds, rich in vitamin E, plus cornmeal, buffing away the dead skin cells and impurities that have been dragging your skin down. A bright, even-toned complexion is on the way!

Get the Mario Badescu Strawberry Face Scrub for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Most people will want to use this highly-rated, affordable face scrub one to three times a week. Massage it into skin using circular motions for 30 seconds before rinsing with warm water. Follow up with the rest of your routine to really replenish your skin and lock in some serious hydration!

Mario Badescu is always a reliable brand for affordable luxury skincare, and this $15 scrub is no exception. It’s a fun concept that translates into an irreplaceable piece of your beauty routine, and shoppers say it’s even helped them out with eczema and oily patches as well. It could be the missing piece to complete that ever-difficult skincare puzzle. Order now — on Prime!

Get the Mario Badescu Strawberry Face Scrub for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Mario Badescu here and explore more Premium Skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!