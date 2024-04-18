Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Exfoliation is often the key to smoothing out skin texture and tone, brightening your complexion and, sometimes, even minimizing the look of pores. It’s so easy to go overboard on exfoliating, though. Take my advice: It’s best to avoid abrasive scrubs (these can actually cause micro-tears in your skin!), and if you’re new to exfoliation, you should steer clear of intense serums made with high percentages of salicylic or glycolic acid. Where does that leave you? Well, one of the most seamless ways to integrate exfoliation into your routine is with the help of pore pads.

Pre-dosed exfoliation pads contain the optimal amount of exfoliating acids and are incredibly easy to use: Simply swipe them across your face and you’re good to go! While there are plenty of options to choose from, the Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0 are some of the best . . . and they’re currently 48% off on Amazon!

Get the Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0 for $16 (originally $31) at Amazon!

When you glide these pads across your face, they efficiently clear out clogged pores of dirt, debris and sweat. Once pores are cleansed, they look smaller, which gives you the appearance of smoother skin. Rather than using high concentrations of strong exfoliating acids, these pads keep things gentle and natural with a mix of willow bark and citric acid, as well as soothing botanicals like lavender to ensure your skin stays hydrated and happy — no dryness or flakiness here! The dual-sided design makes them especially great for sensitive skin, too. First, the embossed side works as an exfoliator, then the smooth side infuses skin with much-needed hydration.

Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of these pads. Over 8,000 have been sold in the past month (partially thanks to TikTok — this product has gone viral 10 times over), and review after review calls out how quickly this exfoliator works its magic. Many say they begin to see a significant difference in their skin texture and luminosity in as little as one week.

“I got these because a TikTok video, and let me tell you, I didn’t make a mistake on buying them. I 100 recommend these pads,” one happy customer writes. “I saw a difference with in a week. My skin looked so much better: Less texture, pores have shrunk and my skin is ALWAYS GLOWING!!😽 You really see a difference after a couple of days.”

Because of the sale, there’s no better time to try these pads out or incorporate exfoliation into your routine. What are you waiting for? Glowing, soft, smooth (and maybe even poreless) skin awaits.

