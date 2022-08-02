This Anti-Chafing Thigh Stick Is a Late Summer Essential

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s the only thing that stops Us from wearing dresses and skirts in the summer heat? That would have to be the prospect of uncomfortable chafing, especially when it’s particularly sweltering outside. We tend to reach for shorts or jumpsuits on these occasions, as the extra fabric between the legs makes chafing less likely. And if we do want to rock a frock, we may throw on a pair of tight booty shorts for extra protection.

But who wants to wear more layers when temps are spiking? Certainly not Us! Ditch those bulky boy shorts for good by picking up this anti-chafe stick from Megababe instead. Shoppers say they have been able to wear all of their favorite styles worry-free — thanks to how well it helps their thighs glide. Intrigued? We know we are!

Get the Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick (2 Pack) for $28 at Amazon, also available at Nordstrom, Ulta and Target! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

The way this popular product works its magic is by creating a barrier on top of the skin, allowing you to move your legs free from friction. The formula contains skin-nourishing ingredients like aloe, pomegranate and grapeseed oil to help your skin feel smooth and protect it from developing irritation or painful rashes. The packaging is also ideal for taking with you on the go whenever you feel you need to touch up!

Shoppers claim this stick seriously works, and has allowed them to wear dresses and skirts without shorts underneath. One reviewer claims to keep it stashed in their tote at all times, but notes it usually only requires one layer to do the trick. Score! The only qualm we noticed among shoppers is that it may melt if it’s extremely toasty outside — so it may not be the best idea to keep it stashed in your beach bag. That said, if you’re going out on the town and want to feel as comfy as possible in your favorite summertime mini, make sure you’re carrying this anti-chafe stick with you!

