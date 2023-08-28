Cancel OK
Celebrity Trainer and The Sculpt Society Founder Megan Roup Shares Her 15 Beauty Staples

Megan Roup
Megan Roup is the workout whisperer. The celebrity trainer’s clientele includes Sofia Richie, Karlie Kloss, Miranda Kerr, Kate Bock and Elsa Hosk — it’s basically a superstar line-up of It girls and Victoria’s Secret Angels! Roup is also the founder of The Sculpt Society, a dance-based workout regimen that makes fitness fun.

As the Movement Director for Chanel, Roup is at the intersection of wellness and beauty. So, we asked the fitness expert and pregnant mama to exclusively share her favorite products with Us Weekly. Shop her must-haves below!

Ilia Vitamin C SPF Serum

ILIA - C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 | Non-Toxic, Cruelty-Free, Clean Beauty (Translucent Tone 2)
ILIA
‘I love how much this product does! Not only are you getting skincare benefits from this Vitamin C serum and SPF, but you’re also getting a glowy tint.’
$64.00
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm | Ultra Nourishing Treatment Balm + Facial Mask Deeply Cleanses, Soothes, 0.7 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
ELEMIS
‘When I am double cleansing, I will use this Elemis Cleansing Balm first. I love how it melts into your skin and leaves it feeling super hydrated.’
$17.00
Youth to the People Facial Cleanser

Youth To The People Facial Cleanser - Kale and Green Tea Cleanser - Gentle Face Wash, Makeup Remover + Pore Minimizer for All Skin Types - Vegan (8oz)
Youth To The People
‘I use this in the shower and love how it smells and leaves my skin feeling super clean.’
$39.00
Kora Organics Turmeric Body Scrub

KORA Organics Turmeric Invigorating Body Scrub 5.9 oz / 175 mL
KORA Organics
‘Obsessed with this body scrub! It turns your shower experience into a spa and makes your skin feel so soft.’
$60.00
Caudalie Anti-Aging Face Serum

Caudalie Premier Cru Anti-Aging Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, and Niacinamide - Tightening and Hydrating,1 Fl Oz
Caudalie
‘Another clean beauty brand I love. Caudalie products are all so nice and this serum is one of my favorites.’
$139.00
Estee Lauder Anti-Aging Creme

Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme, Multicolor, 1.7 Fl.Oz
Estee Lauder
‘One of my favorite moisturizers. Feels super hydrating and I love the texture of this cream.’
$49.00
Summer Fridays Blush Balm

Summer Fridays Blush Balm Lip + Cheek Stick - Pink Skies
Generic
‘I have this cheek stick in multiple shades and I love the application and natural look of this product.’
$49.00
Ilia Illuminator Highlighter

ILIA - Illuminator Highlighter | Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Clean Beauty (Cosmic Dancer (Gold))
ILIA
‘This is such a pretty highlighter balm. Easy application and beautiful finish.’
$34.00
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Glowscreen (SPF 40) - 1.7 fl oz - Glowy Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen - Adds Instant Glow - Helps Filter Blue Light - Boosts Hydration with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide
Supergoop!
‘I’ve used this product for years and I am obsessed with this and their Unseen Sunscreen. SPF is so important and Supergoop products make it so easy to be consistent with them.’
$38.00
Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter for a Superstar Youth Glow Foundation - Hollywood Filter Shade 4 Medium, Beige
CHARLOTTE TILBURY
‘I am obsessed with this product and love to wear it as a foundation replacement or under foundation for a little more coverage. It is so so so good.’
$52.89
Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara

Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara - Lifting, Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara - Smudge Proof & Up To 24H Wear - Glossy Black
Lancôme
‘I am so picky about my mascara and this one really keeps up. I love that it lengthens, no clumping and stays in place.’
$30.00
U Beauty Tinted Lip Gloss

U Beauty The PLASMA Tinted Lip Compound - Sheer Pink Lip Gloss Plumping Treatment, Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramides Deeply Hydrate - Peptides & Salicylic Acid Visibly Smooth and Improve Lines, Rose - 15 mL
U Beauty
‘You will always find lip gloss in my bag and this lip plasma has become a recent favorite. It hydrates and has the most beautiful finish.’
$68.00
Ritual Multivitamin for Women

Ritual Multivitamin for Women 18+, Clinical-Backed Multivitamin with Vitamin D3 for Immune Support*, Vegan Omega 3 DHA, B12, Iron, Gluten Free, Non GMO, USP Verifed, 30 Day Supply, 60 Capsules
Ritual
‘Not what you traditionally think of with beauty products, but so much of how we feel and look comes from the inside out. I’ve taken Ritual for years and their strict testing and transparency about what they put into their vitamins.’
$34.99
Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplements

Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplements, Ages 18-44, Clinically Proven for Visibly Thicker and Stronger Hair, Dermatologist Recommended - 1 Month Supply
Nutrafol
‘I just stocked up on their postpartum supplements and I’m excited to have Nutrafol to help support with PP hair thinning.’
$88.00
Covey Sleep Tight Bakuchiol Serum

Covey retinol serum
Covey

“I am currently pregnant so I can’t use retinol, this retinol alternative is great and safe to use while pregnant or if you’re sensitive to retinol.”

$69.00
