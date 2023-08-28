Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Megan Roup is the workout whisperer. The celebrity trainer’s clientele includes Sofia Richie, Karlie Kloss, Miranda Kerr, Kate Bock and Elsa Hosk — it’s basically a superstar line-up of It girls and Victoria’s Secret Angels! Roup is also the founder of The Sculpt Society, a dance-based workout regimen that makes fitness fun.

As the Movement Director for Chanel, Roup is at the intersection of wellness and beauty. So, we asked the fitness expert and pregnant mama to exclusively share her favorite products with Us Weekly. Shop her must-haves below!

Ilia Vitamin C SPF Serum ‘I love how much this product does! Not only are you getting skincare benefits from this Vitamin C serum and SPF, but you’re also getting a glowy tint.’ $64.00 See It!

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm ‘When I am double cleansing, I will use this Elemis Cleansing Balm first. I love how it melts into your skin and leaves it feeling super hydrated.’ $17.00 See It!

Youth to the People Facial Cleanser ‘I use this in the shower and love how it smells and leaves my skin feeling super clean.’ $39.00 See It!

Kora Organics Turmeric Body Scrub ‘Obsessed with this body scrub! It turns your shower experience into a spa and makes your skin feel so soft.’ $60.00 See It!

Caudalie Anti-Aging Face Serum ‘Another clean beauty brand I love. Caudalie products are all so nice and this serum is one of my favorites.’ $139.00 See It!

Estee Lauder Anti-Aging Creme ‘One of my favorite moisturizers. Feels super hydrating and I love the texture of this cream.’ $49.00 See It!

Summer Fridays Blush Balm ‘I have this cheek stick in multiple shades and I love the application and natural look of this product.’ $49.00 See It!

Ilia Illuminator Highlighter ‘This is such a pretty highlighter balm. Easy application and beautiful finish.’ $34.00 See It!

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 ‘I’ve used this product for years and I am obsessed with this and their Unseen Sunscreen. SPF is so important and Supergoop products make it so easy to be consistent with them.’ $38.00 See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter ‘I am obsessed with this product and love to wear it as a foundation replacement or under foundation for a little more coverage. It is so so so good.’ $52.89 See It!

Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara ‘I am so picky about my mascara and this one really keeps up. I love that it lengthens, no clumping and stays in place.’ $30.00 See It!

U Beauty Tinted Lip Gloss ‘You will always find lip gloss in my bag and this lip plasma has become a recent favorite. It hydrates and has the most beautiful finish.’ $68.00 See It!

Ritual Multivitamin for Women ‘Not what you traditionally think of with beauty products, but so much of how we feel and look comes from the inside out. I’ve taken Ritual for years and their strict testing and transparency about what they put into their vitamins.’ $34.99 See It!

Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplements ‘I just stocked up on their postpartum supplements and I’m excited to have Nutrafol to help support with PP hair thinning.’ $88.00 See It!

Covey Sleep Tight Bakuchiol Serum

“I am currently pregnant so I can’t use retinol, this retinol alternative is great and safe to use while pregnant or if you’re sensitive to retinol.”

$69.00 See It!

