We’re not just watching Selling Sunset for the high-end Hollywood homes — we’re watching for the chic style and beauty! The Oppenheim agents are always dressed to the nines with flawless hair and makeup. Every showing is a fashion show!
Bre Tiesi may be one of the newest additions to the team, but she’s already proven herself to be a force in the world of real estate. Just last year, she sold a $17.5 million mansion to basketball player Ben Simmons! When she’s not slaying her job, she’s slaying her glam. So, we asked the model and mama to drop her skincare routine for Us.
Below are seven beauty products Bre swears by. We’re sold!
True Botanicals Calm Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm
L'Occitane Nourishing & Intensive Hand Balm
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette
Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum
