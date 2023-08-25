Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not just watching Selling Sunset for the high-end Hollywood homes — we’re watching for the chic style and beauty! The Oppenheim agents are always dressed to the nines with flawless hair and makeup. Every showing is a fashion show!

Bre Tiesi may be one of the newest additions to the team, but she’s already proven herself to be a force in the world of real estate. Just last year, she sold a $17.5 million mansion to basketball player Ben Simmons! When she’s not slaying her job, she’s slaying her glam. So, we asked the model and mama to drop her skincare routine for Us.

Below are seven beauty products Bre swears by. We’re sold!

True Botanicals Calm Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm ‘One of my favorite cleansing balms. I love how it makes my skin feel extra clean while also still hydrated.’ See it!

L'Occitane Nourishing & Intensive Hand Balm ‘I always keep one of these hand creams in my bag and my car. I have been using it for years.’ $20.82 See it!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ‘I put this lip mask on before I go to bed and when I wake up my lips always feel soft and plump.’ $21.45 See it!

MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette ‘One of the products I used consistently during filming of ‘Selling Sunset.’ I love the way it makes my eyes pop.’ See it!

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ‘This foundation leaves my skin looking glowy and perfect. It’s my go-to for flawless coverage.’ See it!

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ‘The holy grail for concealers, there is a reason why it’s so popular, it just works. It’s the product I reach for first after an especially long night with my son!’ $30.49 See it!

Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum ‘It’s one of my favorite scents, refreshing with slight tones of sweet floral. One spray and it lasts all day.’ See it!

