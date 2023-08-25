Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Bre Tiesi Shares Her 7 Favorite Beauty Products

By
Bre Tiesi
Chris Martin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not just watching Selling Sunset for the high-end Hollywood homes — we’re watching for the chic style and beauty! The Oppenheim agents are always dressed to the nines with flawless hair and makeup. Every showing is a fashion show!

Bre Tiesi may be one of the newest additions to the team, but she’s already proven herself to be a force in the world of real estate. Just last year, she sold a $17.5 million mansion to basketball player Ben Simmons! When she’s not slaying her job, she’s slaying her glam. So, we asked the model and mama to drop her skincare routine for Us.

Below are seven beauty products Bre swears by. We’re sold!

True Botanicals Calm Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm

True Botanicals Calm Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm at Nordstrom, Size 3.4 Oz
‘One of my favorite cleansing balms. I love how it makes my skin feel extra clean while also still hydrated.’
See it!

L'Occitane Nourishing & Intensive Hand Balm

L'Occitane Nourishing & Intensive Hand Balm with 25% Organic Shea Butter and Allantoin, Net Wt. 1.7 oz.
L'Occitane
‘I always keep one of these hand creams in my bag and my car. I have been using it for years.’
$20.82
See it!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry (Packaging may vary)
LANEIGE
‘I put this lip mask on before I go to bed and when I wake up my lips always feel soft and plump.’
$21.45
See it!

MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette

MAC Cosmetics Connect in Color 12-Pan Eyeshadow Palette in Unfiltered Nudes at Nordstrom
‘One of the products I used consistently during filming of ‘Selling Sunset.’ I love the way it makes my eyes pop.’
See it!

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation in Vienna at Nordstrom
‘This foundation leaves my skin looking glowy and perfect. It’s my go-to for flawless coverage.’
See it!

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer in Light Medium - Full Size
Tarte
‘The holy grail for concealers, there is a reason why it’s so popular, it just works. It’s the product I reach for first after an especially long night with my son!’
$30.49
See it!

Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum

TOM FORD Private Blend Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum at Nordstrom, Size 3.4 Oz
‘It’s one of my favorite scents, refreshing with slight tones of sweet floral. One spray and it lasts all day.’
See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

RHONY Erin Lichy

Related: Shop ‘RHONY’ Star Erin Lichy’s Favorite Affordable Home Decor Finds

Acquired Style

Related: Hair Roller Queen Acquired Style Shares Her 11 Beauty Must-Haves

Hailey Bieber

Related: Channel Hailey Bieber's Silky Skin With This Chanel Foundation

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

In this article

Bre Tiesi Bio

Bre Tiesi

More Stories