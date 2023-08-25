Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For decades, female celebrities have set the tone for fashion and beauty trends of the times. And we’ve noticed that the public has a particular fascination with women who also happen to be wed to wildly famous men. In many ways, Jackie O and Princess Diana were the original influencers, with Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle following closely behind (just to be clear, all of these ladies are legends in their own right). Although she’s not married to a politician or a prince, Hailey Bieber also falls into that category as the wife of iconic pop star Justin Bieber.

Between her enviable street style and her glazed donut skincare, the rhode founder is our generation’s pop culture icon. The model has impeccable taste and a flawless complexion — a truly killer combo. While we’d love for Hailey to break down every product she swears by, we’re especially eager to steal her makeup secrets.

Luckily for Us, she revealed the makeup products in her beauty bag three months ago. “I always mix my foundation with the [rhode] Peptide Glazing Fluid to thin it out a little bit,” Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar UK, while holding up the Chanel Les Beiges Foundation. “I’ve learned the type of makeup that works for me, and usually that’s more on the side of a more natural, glowy vibe, nothing too heavy. And I feel like this minimalistic approach to skincare and been the way I dress, my fashion, has been really what has become my philosophy.”

Keep scrolling to score Bieber's go-to glow formula!

Whether you’re shopping for a handbag or a lipstick, Chanel is a superior choice. We save on drugstore mascara, eyeliner and even lip gloss, but we always splurge on our base makeup. Chanel’s Les Beiges is a light-to-medium coverage liquid foundation that leaves your skin with a luminous glow. This weightless formula lasts up to 12 hours, perfect for a long day at the office or a night out on the town!

Infused with ingredients that add 58% hydration to the skin, this moisturizing foundation keeps your complexion from getting cakey. Light-reflecting pigments illuminate your skin while antioxidants protect against pollution. This formula comes in 35 shades to match a wide range of skin tones.

Since Hailey is a fan of the minimalistic makeup look, we just know that this covetable Chanel foundation is *chef’s kiss.*

