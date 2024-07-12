Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
This summer, Meghan Markle has inspired our summer outfit game with many of her elegant and sophisticated fashion pieces. We’ve found lookalike versions for several of them, like the yellow dress she wore on a trip to Nigeria, but one of our favorite affordable recreations is the similar version of the Hermès sandals she wore in the spring.
The Suits star was originally spotted in the designer sandals while on a trip to Palm Beach, Florida in the spring. Her chic sandals, paired with a flowy blue button down and white pants, set the tone for an old money summer, so we had to find a lookalike version so we could get the style ourselves. And unlike her original version of the sandals, which are at a hefty $760, our lookalike style is now just $28 for Amazon Prime Day.
Get the The Drop Monika Flat H-band Slide Sandal (Originally $40) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.
The lookalike version of Markle’s is the Monika Flat H-band Slide Sandals from Amazon’s the Drop. It has a similar ‘H-style’ design on the top of the sandal and simple, minimal vibe. They’re made of a polyurethane upper and thermoplastic rubber sole — both great for durability. They come in white, just like Markle’s shoe of choice, but also several other fun color choices and designs like rhinestone, woven, animal print and more.
They’re majorly beloved by Amazon shoppers too, with over 4,200 five-star ratings and counting.
“I have gotten so many compliments on these shoes,” one shopper said. “They are perfect for summer dresses and look great with jeans or shorts too! They are true to size and have a classic look.”
The sandals can be worn rich mom-style, just like Markle did, with a pair of flowy linen pants and an oversized button down too. But they can also be styled with several other outfits in your wardrobe too, like with summer dresses, jean shorts and breezy maxi skirts as well.
Want to try the Markle-approved sandal style out for yourself? Get them while they’re still at a discount for Prime Day, only running from now through July 17.
See it: Get the The Drop Monika Flat H-band Slide Sandal (Originally $40) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.
Looking for something else? Explore more from The Drop here and more sandals here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!