Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This summer, Meghan Markle has inspired our summer outfit game with many of her elegant and sophisticated fashion pieces. We’ve found lookalike versions for several of them, like the yellow dress she wore on a trip to Nigeria, but one of our favorite affordable recreations is the similar version of the Hermès sandals she wore in the spring.

The Suits star was originally spotted in the designer sandals while on a trip to Palm Beach, Florida in the spring. Her chic sandals, paired with a flowy blue button down and white pants, set the tone for an old money summer, so we had to find a lookalike version so we could get the style ourselves. And unlike her original version of the sandals, which are at a hefty $760, our lookalike style is now just $28 for Amazon Prime Day.

Get the The Drop Monika Flat H-band Slide Sandal (Originally $40) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: PSA: Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields’ Favorite Flats Brand Is Now Available on Amazon If Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields and I can agree on anything, it’s that Rothy’s shoes are totally worth buying directly from their site. I don’t love having to pay extra for shipping, but the comfort, style and celebrity backing of the shoes have made it totally worth it. But I’m not going to lie, […]

The lookalike version of Markle’s is the Monika Flat H-band Slide Sandals from Amazon’s the Drop. It has a similar ‘H-style’ design on the top of the sandal and simple, minimal vibe. They’re made of a polyurethane upper and thermoplastic rubber sole — both great for durability. They come in white, just like Markle’s shoe of choice, but also several other fun color choices and designs like rhinestone, woven, animal print and more.

They’re majorly beloved by Amazon shoppers too, with over 4,200 five-star ratings and counting.

“I have gotten so many compliments on these shoes,” one shopper said. “They are perfect for summer dresses and look great with jeans or shorts too! They are true to size and have a classic look.”

The sandals can be worn rich mom-style, just like Markle did, with a pair of flowy linen pants and an oversized button down too. But they can also be styled with several other outfits in your wardrobe too, like with summer dresses, jean shorts and breezy maxi skirts as well.

Related: 32 Early Prime Day Style Deals to Grab Before the Masses Do — Sundresses, Sandals and More We passed the Fourth of July and that can only mean one thing . . . Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner! Whether you’re looking to stock up on the basics or jump into something brand new, there couldn’t be a better time than Prime Day. This is especially true when it comes […]

Want to try the Markle-approved sandal style out for yourself? Get them while they’re still at a discount for Prime Day, only running from now through July 17.

See it: Get the The Drop Monika Flat H-band Slide Sandal (Originally $40) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from The Drop here and more sandals here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: The Absolute Best Early Deals — And Everything You Need to Know Just days to go! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is always one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and it’s only gotten better. It’s become a summer staple, allowing us to nab pricey wish list items for less, stock up on basic essentials and discover new must-haves from small businesses. Whether you’re a seasoned […]