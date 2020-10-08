This Meghan Markle-Approved Skincare Brand Is on Sale Right Now — 20% Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever come across a picture or clip of Meghan Markle where her skin wasn’t absolutely radiant? The answer is no. The former Suits star is always glowing — whether or not she’s wearing makeup. But how does she get such incredibly stunning skin? Chances are, it’s a solid combination of her natural beauty and favorite brands — which reportedly include Tatcha!

Markle has singled out products from Tatcha in past interviews, and we’re willing to test out just about anything if it leaves Us looking even half as flawless as she does. Though there’s no confirmation Markle is still as devoted to Tatcha’s top products, it’s the perfect time to give the brand a try — because they just launched a 20% off site-wide sale! It’s happening right now and will run though October 15 — all you have to do is type in code: FF2020 at checkout to get your savings! To get you started, we picked out five of our favorite bestsellers. It’s officially time to kick off your skincare journey!

This Powerful Primer

The key to a fabulous makeup look is the base, and you always have to start with primer. Not only does it help the application process and allow the makeup to last longer, you’re adding a protective later that helps shield your skin from makeup buildup as well as pollutants. This option from Tatcha is a fan-favorite, and definitely worth a try!

Get The Liquid Silk Canvas Featherweight Protective Primer (originally starting at $22) on sale for prices starting at just $18 with code: FF2020 at Tatcha!

This Intense Lip Treatment

Chapped lips won’t be an issue this winter if you have this hydrating mask by your side (or in your purse)! This leave-on oil jelly treatment can instantly upgrade your pout. Plus, it comes with an adorable tiny applicator so that your fingers don’t get greasy!

Get The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder (originally starting at $28) on sale for prices starting at just $22 with code: FF2020 at Tatcha!

This Magic Exfoliant

Markle has specifically mentioned this product, and we can see exactly why. Tatcha has made a name for itself as a major skincare brand thanks to this exfoliating powder that turns into a foam when mixed with water. It smooths out the skin and creates a bright complexion that you’ll notice almost immediately!

Get The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder (originally starting at $15) on sale for prices starting at just $12 with code: FF2020 at Tatcha!

This Gentle Cleanser

This creamy cleansing product is ideal for anyone who deals with itchy, dry skin. It can remove dirt, oils and leftover makeup while providing hydration at the same time. If you’re looking to avoid that tight, dry feeling that you get with other cleansers, this one won’t strip your skin of all its glory!

Get The Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser (originally $35) on sale for just $28 with code: FF2020 at Tatcha!

This Bestselling Moisturizer

This rich, water-based cream just nabbed an Allure Beauty Award this year for its powerful hydration abilities. It also has anti-aging benefits that will keep your skin looking supple and fresh! It’s one of the most popular products selling at Tatcha right now, and you won’t find it at a better price anywhere else!

Get The Water Cream (originally starting at $20) on sale for prices starting at just $16 with code: FF2020 at Tatcha!

