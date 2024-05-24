Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When I signed up for the magazine journalism major in college, I knew it would consist of fashion, but I truly never imagined that my job would result in my literal dream — AKA shopping online for eight hours straight each day. But here I am, five years in, and I’m the go-to for anything shopping-related for all of my friends and family. And instead of sending out a bunch of links for the fashion deals I’ll be shopping for Memorial Day, I decided to just write about them instead.

Since about two weeks ago, I’ve had my eyes glued to some of the items I’ve been hoarding in my shopping carts on Amazon, Nordstrom and Abercrombie to see if they’d be on sale this year — and thankfully, most of them are. These items consist of good basics like quality trousers and T-shirts for work, but also fun items for summer like party dresses and swimsuits. Want to see what fashion deals a shopping writer is purchasing this Memorial Day? Keep scrolling to shop my top 18 picks!

1. Workwear Essential: Trousers are an absolute essential for me when it comes to office fashion, and this wide-leg style by Open Edit will pair with so many tops — was $70, now $52!

2. Been Wanting for a While: I’ve been wanting this mini dress for a while, knowing its crossover waist, tiered skirt and puff sleeves will look fantastic on my figure — was $53, now $30!

3. You’re Good Jeans: Abercrombie jeans like this high-rise style are my current favorite since they fit my curvy body just right and come in multiple lengths so you don’t have to get them tailored — was $100, now $60!

4. Trusty T-Shirt: I’m trying to build a capsule wardrobe, which means quality, classic T-shirts like this one are an absolute essential for me — was $25, now $20!

5. Summer Staple: A pair of jean shorts like these from Levi’s are a summer staple for my wardrobe since they pair with nearly anything in my closet — was $60, now $31!

6. Looks Like Designer: These ’90s-style sunglasses look very similar to a designer style I love, so I’m getting them while they’re still on sale — was $16, now $13!

7. Layer the Necklaces: I’ve long been a lover of dainty gold jewelry, and I love the way this set gives you the layered look — was $16, now $14!

8. Yes to Yoga Pants: This is my absolute favorite pair of yoga pants, so I’m grabbing another color to wear while they’re on a discount — was $34, now $26!

9. Darling for Date Night: I can see this mini dress being perfect for a hot summer date night, thanks to its cinched waistline, layered skirt and ruffled sleeves — was $42, now $34!

10. Must-Have From Madewell: A major trend for summer, these wide-leg jeans by Madewell will be my new favorite to wear on cool summer nights — was $138, now $90!

11. A Luxury Lookalike: I can’t get the designer version of these H-style sandals, but this lookalike is just as good — was $37, now $35!

12. Softest Sports Bra: I need to invest in better warm weather workout wear, so I’m getting this ultra-soft bestselling sports bra to keep me cool on hot summer runs — was $27, now $20!

13. Must-Have Halter Neck: Halter necks like this one are one of my favorite kinds of tank tops because I can wear it alone with jeans or shorts in the summer but also dress it up with a blazer in the fall — was $36, now $20!

14. Cutest Cowl Neck: I love the way a cowl neck top like this one flatters the neckline and brings a draped, elegant feel to any outfit — was $29, now $25!

15. The Perfect Puff Sleeve: I’m getting this puff-sleeve dress because I love the way it slims out my arms, but it’s also a dress I can wear for any occasion — was $53, now $40!

16. Quiet Luxury Style: One of my favorite current trends is quiet luxury, and this preppy top with a collared neck, color hem and knit fabric perfectly emulates those vibes — was $24, now $17!

17. Crochet Cover-Up: I plan on being the most stylish at the pool with this crochet cover-up that comes in tons of color options — was $40, now $33!

18. Body-Hugging Bikini: My curvier body looks better in anything high-waisted, which is why I’m getting this two-piece swimsuit that has a simple and classic design — was $45, now $35!