13 Best Memorial Day Deals That Make Great Father’s Day Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Memorial Day is finally here! As we’re celebrating the unofficial start to summer, we’re also thinking about Father’s Day just a few weeks away. With all of the holiday sales going on this weekend, now is the perfect opportunity to stock up on presents for Dad.
Below are our 13 favorite Memorial Day deals that make great gifts for Father’s Day! Whether your pops loves to grill, golf or go on trips, he’ll appreciate that you found a special something just for him. Some of these gifts were specifically recommended by my own father, so they’re Dad-approved. Dad jokes not included.
Toloco Massage Gun
We don’t have any scientific evidence to prove this, but men love a massage gun. Your dad will jump at the opportunity to use this new tool that reduces muscle tension.
Apple Watch
An Apple watch is a Dad essential! He’ll love this high-tech gadget with a fitness tracker, advanced health features and bright retina display. Water-resistant, crack-resistant and dust-resistant!
Bronax Pillow Slippers
Your dad may already own a pair of fuzzy slippers for the winter, but these house slides are a must-have for summer. They also happen to be the no. 1 bestseller in men’s slippers on Amazon!
Best Dad Ever Multitool Hammer
A hammer that says “Best Dad Ever”? Wrap it up — we just hit the nail on the head with this gift!
Keurig Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker
My dad suggested a cappuccino maker as a gift for other fathers out there (thanks, Dad!). Stop and smell the coffee with this Keurig multi-use device!
L.L. Bean Water-Resistant Half-Zip Jacket
If your dad is the outdoorsy type to go hiking, fishing or camping, then he’ll definitely dig this water-resistant jacket from L.L. Bean! Shoppers say this anorak is lightweight and comfortable.
Herschel Supply Co. Duffel Bag
Whether your dad is hitting the gym or heading on a trip, he’ll need a travel tote that can hold his belongings. Designed with tough tech fabric, this sturdy duffel bag features an adjustable shoulder strap, exterior pocket, interior mesh shoulder sleeve and a shoe compartment.
Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Another recommendation from my dad! Turn your dad into a top chef with this outdoor wood-fired pizza oven. He’ll do the work and you’ll reap the reward! Yum.
Nordstrom Dopp Kit Bag
Complete with multiple compartments and pockets, this durable dopp kit can keep your dad’s accessories organized on the go. A trusty travel companion!
’47 Vintage-Inspired Baseball Cap
I’m obsessed with these trendy baseball caps! Let your dad rep his favorite MLB team with these vintage-inspired hats.
Golf Trunk Organizer
If your dad is like my dad, then he spends a good amount of time on the golf course. This two-layer golf trunk organizer is the ultimate storage solution for balls, tees, clothes, gloves, shoes, etc.
Alpha Grillers Grill Set
Get your grill on with this top-rated grill set! This kit contains a BBQ spatula, fork, brush and tongs. Who’s ready for some burgers and hot dogs?
Happy Socks Happy Mix Gift Box
This colorful gift box of Happy Socks will brighten any dad’s day! We’ll end with one dad joke — these socks will rock his socks off.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!