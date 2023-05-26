13 Best Memorial Day Deals That Make Great Father’s Day Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day is finally here! As we’re celebrating the unofficial start to summer, we’re also thinking about Father’s Day just a few weeks away. With all of the holiday sales going on this weekend, now is the perfect opportunity to stock up on presents for Dad.

Below are our 13 favorite Memorial Day deals that make great gifts for Father’s Day! Whether your pops loves to grill, golf or go on trips, he’ll appreciate that you found a special something just for him. Some of these gifts were specifically recommended by my own father, so they’re Dad-approved. Dad jokes not included.

Toloco Massage Gun

We don’t have any scientific evidence to prove this, but men love a massage gun. Your dad will jump at the opportunity to use this new tool that reduces muscle tension.

Was $100 On Sale: $40 You Save 60% See It!

Apple Watch

An Apple watch is a Dad essential! He’ll love this high-tech gadget with a fitness tracker, advanced health features and bright retina display. Water-resistant, crack-resistant and dust-resistant!

Was $429 On Sale: $359 You Save 16% See It!

Bronax Pillow Slippers

Your dad may already own a pair of fuzzy slippers for the winter, but these house slides are a must-have for summer. They also happen to be the no. 1 bestseller in men’s slippers on Amazon!

Was $36 On Sale: $24 You Save 33% See It!

Best Dad Ever Multitool Hammer

A hammer that says “Best Dad Ever”? Wrap it up ­— we just hit the nail on the head with this gift!

Was $17 On Sale: $15 You Save 12% See It!

Keurig Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

My dad suggested a cappuccino maker as a gift for other fathers out there (thanks, Dad!). Stop and smell the coffee with this Keurig multi-use device!

Was $190 On Sale: $162 You Save 15% See It!

L.L. Bean Water-Resistant Half-Zip Jacket

If your dad is the outdoorsy type to go hiking, fishing or camping, then he’ll definitely dig this water-resistant jacket from L.L. Bean! Shoppers say this anorak is lightweight and comfortable.

Was $59 On Sale: $39 You Save 34% See It!

Herschel Supply Co. Duffel Bag

Whether your dad is hitting the gym or heading on a trip, he’ll need a travel tote that can hold his belongings. Designed with tough tech fabric, this sturdy duffel bag features an adjustable shoulder strap, exterior pocket, interior mesh shoulder sleeve and a shoe compartment.

Was $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See It!

Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven

Another recommendation from my dad! Turn your dad into a top chef with this outdoor wood-fired pizza oven. He’ll do the work and you’ll reap the reward! Yum.

Was $249 On Sale: $199 You Save 20% See It!

Nordstrom Dopp Kit Bag

Complete with multiple compartments and pockets, this durable dopp kit can keep your dad’s accessories organized on the go. A trusty travel companion!

Was $20 On Sale: $10 You Save 50% See It!

’47 Vintage-Inspired Baseball Cap

I’m obsessed with these trendy baseball caps! Let your dad rep his favorite MLB team with these vintage-inspired hats.

Was $30 On Sale: $25 You Save 17% See It!

Golf Trunk Organizer

If your dad is like my dad, then he spends a good amount of time on the golf course. This two-layer golf trunk organizer is the ultimate storage solution for balls, tees, clothes, gloves, shoes, etc.

Was $60 On Sale: $42 You Save 30% See It!

Alpha Grillers Grill Set

Get your grill on with this top-rated grill set! This kit contains a BBQ spatula, fork, brush and tongs. Who’s ready for some burgers and hot dogs?

Was $52 On Sale: $40 You Save 23% See It!

Happy Socks Happy Mix Gift Box

This colorful gift box of Happy Socks will brighten any dad’s day! We’ll end with one dad joke — these socks will rock his socks off.

Was $48 On Sale: $40 You Save 17% See It!

