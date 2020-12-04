This Cuddly Sherpa Coat Is 1 of the Biggest Fashion Wins This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sherpa season is here! Were we pretending it was sherpa season months ago because we were so eager to wear some cozy, fuzzy pieces? Sure. But now we don’t have to pretend anymore! The weather is actually calling for it, and we’re ready to put it on and never take it off.

If we’re going to wear a piece as often as possible, however, it needs to be cute. Fuzziness first, fashion second — but both are musts. We want to feel good, comfort-wise, but also feel good about our outfit. That’s why when we spotted this sherpa coat on Amazon, we knew it was made to be in our wardrobe!

Get the MEROKEETY Long-Sleeve Faux-Fur Sherpa Coat starting at just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This oversized coat is everything we love about fashion right now, and it might just be our favorite find of the year. It’s so soft and cuddly — definitely snuggly teddy bear status — and the sherpa is smooth and sophisticated. Some faux-fur coats are so shaggy or messy, shedding everywhere they go or leaving a layer of fuzz on your clothes. Not this coat. The sherpa is on both sides, too!

This coat has a zip closure up the front, an oversized collar and elastic at the cuffs and hem to create and maintain shape. The overall fit is super relaxed and roomy, so we love little features like this that add an extra element of chic style. We also love the generous patch pockets because…duh.

This machine-washable (!) coat is currently available in five variations. You have three solid colors: Taro (a light purple), Grey and Black, and you also have two leopard prints to choose from, one more subtle, one on the bolder side. Pick your favorite, gift another to a friend. We also think this would be a huge hit for any small white elephant exchanges you’re having this year. Everyone loves sherpa!

As for wearing this coat, you have basically no rules. Keep it cozy by wearing it over sweats or go street-style cool with jeans and booties. Dressing up? It works for that too! Wear it over a little black dress with some heels and sparkly jewelry and just watch (and say “thank you”) as the compliments roll in!

