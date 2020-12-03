This Flowy Leopard Top Looks Fierce but Feels Like Loungewear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our obsession with leopard print is real. Some of us may even have a portrait still on display at her parents’ house wearing a matching leopard top and headband for fifth grade picture day (plus a retainer for good measure). Who, me? Anyway, not much has changed in the years since, except we’d like to think we’ve only become more stylish!

It takes more than a few spots, however, to really create a good leopard-print item. We’re looking for the type of piece we can wear any and every day. It needs to be comfy and flattering, the colors need to be just right and we personally love a little flow. And for this time of year? We need some long sleeves, please!

Get the Tickled Teal Long-Sleeve Leopard Loose Top starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Tickled Teal top would make our childhood selves proud, but it really has our adult selves thrilled. It’s the type of leopard top that can essentially be styled as a neutral but is also so much more exciting than any basic. It has a flowy cut, roomy in both the torso and sleeves, and the hem is a little long so you can let it swing and sway as you strut. Alternatively, this length also makes it easier to tuck in for a different type of look!

Speaking of different types of looks, why not imagine yourself in a few? For an easy one, two, three outfit, you can never go wrong with this top, jeans and booties. So simple and quick but always cute enough to collect some compliments. You can go even more casual by swapping the jeans for leggings or joggers and the booties for some UGG slides. This top is so comfy, it will fit right in with your favorite loungewear!

Some shoppers have flexed their creativity while styling this shirt, demonstrating that it’s totally cute when you throw a belt over the natural waist too. This way, you get a more figure-highlighting look while adding an extra element of visual interest. You can also try mixing its comfy-chic aesthetic with something more edgy, such as faux-leather or heavily distressed leggings!

This top is also available in a darker shade on the same Amazon page, so make sure to go choose your favorite — or decide they both take the top spot. There are other leopard top varieties also on the same page, so check them all out before checking out!

