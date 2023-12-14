Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Michael Canalé is a hair stylist to the stars. The celebrity colorist has worked with Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Klum and Cameron Diaz, along with other power players in Hollywood and the White House.

With salons all over the country, Canalé is truly an expert on haircare. And now, he’s exclusively revealing his go-to beauty products with Us Weekly! Keep scrolling to shop these A-list essentials.

Canalé Cleanse Shampoo

“The Canalé Cleanse Shampoo is formulated for color treated hair and also excellent for natural hair and is hypoallergenic, keratin-safe, paraben-free and gluten-free.

If you have a very dry scalp, limit your washing. If you have a normal to dry scalp, wash every three to four days, and if you have a very oily scalp, I recommend washing a few times a week. If you’re in a gym fix and have been working up a sweat and increasing oil, you can wash every other day, but make sure you are using very mild products.

Now, getting into hair textures and more…heavy hair should be washed closer to once a week. The heavier or curlier the hair, the harder it is for oils to travel down the hair shaft, so these hair types are less oily and more susceptible to damage from excessive washing. If you have straight to wavy hair, aim to wash two to three times per week. Test what routine works best for your schedule while not weighing down your hair by over cleansing.

No matter how often you’re shampooing, always remember that the milder, the better. Opt in for a deep cleansing but lightweight shampoo, like the Canalé Cleanse Shampoo.”

$39.00 See It!

Canalé Soften Conditioner

“Condition, condition, condition. I can’t say it enough! Use a good conditioner for your hair type. Once you’ve colored your hair frequently, use a gloss like the Canalé Signature Gloss to help retain, enhance and extend the color between salon visits.

If you have fine hair, I recommend the Canalé Soften Conditioner. For heavier hair, I would suggest Canalé Soften Plus Conditioner, which — hint, hint — is also excellent for use as a masking treatment.”

$42.00 See It!

Canalé Signature Gloss

“The Canalé Signature Gloss helps to enhance and extend your hair color between your salon appointments. The Signature Gloss is formulated for all hair types and each of our glosses is formulated for hair color and skin tone ranges, and available in three shades: Sunkissed Gold, Midnight Blue and Cool Blue.

Sunkissed Gold is for red hair & blonde to baby blonde hair types — perfect for golden skin undertones.

Midnight Blue is formulated for light ice blonde to cool brunette types — created for cool skin undertones.

Cool Blue is formulated for cool blonde hair types and cool skin undertones. Pro Tip: when in doubt, Cool Blue Signature Gloss can enhance any hair color, including fun shades like pinks and greens.

The Signature Gloss is used in clean hair following shampoo and can be used with the foaming pump action or as gel (you just unscrew the cap and pour into the palm of hand) and then lather into hair after shampooing. You can also use the gloss as a mask treatment. Whether foaming, lathering or masking, allow to absorb for three-to-five minutes, shampoo again, then follow with a mild conditioner.”

$59.00 See It!

Canalé Nourish Hair Strengthening Foam

“There are so many ways to help a healthy scalp, and it all starts with a great product. For scalp care, avoid products with harsh ingredients.

Try a scalp treatment like the Canalé Nourish topical vitamin, a revitalizing blend of antioxidants and vitamins that promotes vibrant natural hair growth.”

$39.00 See It!

Canalé Replenish Hair Vitamins

“Your perfect hair supplement to boost scalp & hair health. The Canalé Replenish Vitamin features key nutrients that support a healthy scalp and healthy vibrant hair including Blue Green Algae which is loaded with proteins and vitamins that nourish your hair from the follicle and is gluten-free and vegan friendly. Canalé Replenish is hair & scalp care from the inside out.”

$39.00 See It!

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

“Love silk pillowcases, they are great at minimizing breakage including split ends. Silk helps to lock in moisture, you’ll find your hair remains better hydrated and moisturized, which helps protect against caustic elements like dryness and brittleness.”

Was $19 You Save 16% On Sale: $16 See It!

Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Hair Brush

“Mason Pearson is the best brush to brush your hair with. It is excellent and helps pull the natural oil from the scalp down the hair shaft.”

$240.00 See It!

Wet Brush Detangler Hair Brush

“Wet Brush is another beauty favorite for its soft, flexible bristles. It can gently glide through wet hair or hair being conditioned without pulling or tugging, helping to minimize hair breakage and damage.”

Was $15 You Save 40% On Sale: $9 See It!

C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub

“C and the Moon body scrub smells beautiful and gently exfoliates for younger-looking skin. Couldn’t be more obsessed with this, and all my clients rave about it. It’s a must-have for every shower!”

$64.00 See It!

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

“The most amazing eye patches to give your face and eyes that well needed recovery after a long work week or travel day. Your eyes will thank you!”

$65.00 See It!

Byredo Rose Hand Soap

“I thought I couldn’t love a scent more than the scent of my own haircare product line, but I’ve been proven wrong by the Byredo team. Their rose hand soap is to die for, and looks sooo chic in any bathroom.”

$75.00 See It!

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches

“It happens to the best of us, and we often just need a quick fix for a growing blemish. These Mighty Patches are great to help cure any overnight blemishes and work wonders. You barely even know they’re on!”

$11.00 See It!

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

“This stuff is amazing!! If you ever need to feel fresh and like you have a new layer of fresh skin, you need this serum by Sunday Riley.”

$37.00 See It!