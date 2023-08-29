Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Extra, extra, read all about it! From now until September 6, save an extra 25% on already-reduced sale items from Michael Kors with the code EXTRAEXTRA. If you’ve been eyeing a handbag, pair of shoes or article of clothing from the site, now is the perfect opportunity to pounce!

With so many styles to choose from, we decided to narrow down our 11 favorite finds. You do not want to miss all these epic designer deals from Michael Kors’ Long Weekend Sale!

Lori Medium Faux Leather Tote Bag

Available in black, tan and pink, this medium-sized tote bag is the perfect everyday purse. The top zip fastening will keep your belongings safe, while the two side compartments offer more storage space.

Was $428 On Sale: $164 You Save 62% See It!

Rhea Mini Logo Backpack

Designed with Michael Kors’ signature logo, this mini backpack allows you to go hands-free in style!

Was $258 On Sale: $127 You Save 51% See It!

Lori Small Faux Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

Dare we say this is the ideal crossbody bag? Big enough to fit everything you need but compact enough for errands — swoon!

Was $328 On Sale: $119 You Save 64% See It!

Veronica Medium Saffiano Leather Dome Satchel

Pretty in pink! This leather satchel is Barbiecore-chic.

Was $358 On Sale: $134 You Save 63% See It!

Bedford Medium Faux Leather Tote Bag

This olive green tote bag is fabulous for fall! We love the outer pockets and zippered closure.

Was $298 On Sale: $112 You Save 62% See It!

Kinsley Faux Patent Leather Sandal

Strut into the new season in these sexy stilettos! Made with faux-patent leather, these heeled sandals are sleek and stylish.

Was $125 On Sale: $74 You Save 41% See It!

Voyager Small Saffiano Leather Tote Bag

This burgundy color is trending for fall! Now all you need is a glass of wine to match.

Was $258 On Sale: $99 You Save 62% See It!

Piper Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

Crafted from pebbled leather, this luxe shoulder bag features a chain link and trendy silhouette. Available in five gorgeous shades!

Was $398 On Sale: $179 You Save 55% See It!

Avril Small Leather Top-Zip Satchel

With a mix of pebbled leather and soft suede, this top-zip satchel is a statement piece! The detachable crossbody strap adds even more versatility.

Was $298 On Sale: $142 You Save 52% See It!

Greenwich Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

This light pink leather crossbody bag gets rave reviews from shoppers! The gold-tone chain strap is such a sophisticated touch.

Was $298 On Sale: $82 You Save 72% See It!

Pyper Gold-Tone Leather Watch

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

It’s time to upgrade your watch! This gold-tone leather style is quite literally timeless.

Was $180 On Sale: $97 You Save 46% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Stunning Fashion Finds in the Amazon Labor Day Sale — Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to revamp your wardrobe. Not only is it the unofficial start of […]

Related: Save Up to 60% Off Dreamy Dresses at the Diane von Furstenberg Sale Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to luxury fashion, it doesn’t get more classic than Diane von Furstenberg. Both the designer and the brand are style icons! Perhaps best known for creating the revolutionary wrap dress, DVF produces pieces that are […]

Related: 17 Fashionable Finds in Your Favorite Classic Fall Shades Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s all starting! Not only are we decorating our homes for fall and becoming more and more excited for colorful trees, cooler weather and spooky season — but we have the perfect excuse to go shopping for new […]