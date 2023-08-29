Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Extra, extra, read all about it! From now until September 6, save an extra 25% on already-reduced sale items from Michael Kors with the code EXTRAEXTRA. If you’ve been eyeing a handbag, pair of shoes or article of clothing from the site, now is the perfect opportunity to pounce!
With so many styles to choose from, we decided to narrow down our 11 favorite finds. You do not want to miss all these epic designer deals from Michael Kors’ Long Weekend Sale!
Lori Medium Faux Leather Tote Bag
Available in black, tan and pink, this medium-sized tote bag is the perfect everyday purse. The top zip fastening will keep your belongings safe, while the two side compartments offer more storage space.
Rhea Mini Logo Backpack
Designed with Michael Kors’ signature logo, this mini backpack allows you to go hands-free in style!
Lori Small Faux Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Dare we say this is the ideal crossbody bag? Big enough to fit everything you need but compact enough for errands — swoon!
Veronica Medium Saffiano Leather Dome Satchel
Pretty in pink! This leather satchel is Barbiecore-chic.
Bedford Medium Faux Leather Tote Bag
This olive green tote bag is fabulous for fall! We love the outer pockets and zippered closure.
Kinsley Faux Patent Leather Sandal
Strut into the new season in these sexy stilettos! Made with faux-patent leather, these heeled sandals are sleek and stylish.
Voyager Small Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
This burgundy color is trending for fall! Now all you need is a glass of wine to match.
Piper Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Crafted from pebbled leather, this luxe shoulder bag features a chain link and trendy silhouette. Available in five gorgeous shades!
Avril Small Leather Top-Zip Satchel
With a mix of pebbled leather and soft suede, this top-zip satchel is a statement piece! The detachable crossbody strap adds even more versatility.
Greenwich Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
This light pink leather crossbody bag gets rave reviews from shoppers! The gold-tone chain strap is such a sophisticated touch.
Pyper Gold-Tone Leather Watch
It’s time to upgrade your watch! This gold-tone leather style is quite literally timeless.
