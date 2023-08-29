Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shop the Michael Kors Long Weekend Sale — Extra 25% Off Already-Reduced Items

By
Michael Kors sale
Michael Kors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Extra, extra, read all about it! From now until September 6, save an extra 25% on already-reduced sale items from Michael Kors with the code EXTRAEXTRA. If you’ve been eyeing a handbag, pair of shoes or article of clothing from the site, now is the perfect opportunity to pounce!

With so many styles to choose from, we decided to narrow down our 11 favorite finds. You do not want to miss all these epic designer deals from Michael Kors’ Long Weekend Sale!

Lori Medium Faux Leather Tote Bag

faux leather tote bag
Michael Kors

Available in black, tan and pink, this medium-sized tote bag is the perfect everyday purse. The top zip fastening will keep your belongings safe, while the two side compartments offer more storage space.

Was $428On Sale: $164You Save 62%
See It!

Rhea Mini Logo Backpack

logo backpack
Michael Kors

Designed with Michael Kors’ signature logo, this mini backpack allows you to go hands-free in style!

Was $258On Sale: $127You Save 51%
See It!

Lori Small Faux Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

leather crossbody bag
Michael Kors

Dare we say this is the ideal crossbody bag? Big enough to fit everything you need but compact enough for errands — swoon!

Was $328On Sale: $119You Save 64%
See It!

Veronica Medium Saffiano Leather Dome Satchel

pink satchel
Michael Kors

Pretty in pink! This leather satchel is Barbiecore-chic.

Was $358On Sale: $134You Save 63%
See It!

Bedford Medium Faux Leather Tote Bag

faux leather tote
Michael Kors

This olive green tote bag is fabulous for fall! We love the outer pockets and zippered closure.

Was $298On Sale: $112You Save 62%
See It!

Kinsley Faux Patent Leather Sandal

black heeled sandals
Michael Kors

Strut into the new season in these sexy stilettos! Made with faux-patent leather, these heeled sandals are sleek and stylish.

Was $125On Sale: $74You Save 41%
See It!

Voyager Small Saffiano Leather Tote Bag

burgundy tote bag
Michael Kors

This burgundy color is trending for fall! Now all you need is a glass of wine to match.

Was $258On Sale: $99You Save 62%
See It!

Piper Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

pebbled leather shoulder bag
Michael Kors

Crafted from pebbled leather, this luxe shoulder bag features a chain link and trendy silhouette. Available in five gorgeous shades!

Was $398On Sale: $179You Save 55%
See It!

Avril Small Leather Top-Zip Satchel

ivory satchel
Michael Kors

With a mix of pebbled leather and soft suede, this top-zip satchel is a statement piece! The detachable crossbody strap adds even more versatility.

Was $298On Sale: $142You Save 52%
See It!

Greenwich Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

pink crossbody bag
Michael Kors

This light pink leather crossbody bag gets rave reviews from shoppers! The gold-tone chain strap is such a sophisticated touch.

Was $298On Sale: $82You Save 72%
See It!

Pyper Gold-Tone Leather Watch

leather watch
Michael Kors

It’s time to upgrade your watch! This gold-tone leather style is quite literally timeless.

Was $180On Sale: $97You Save 46%
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-labor-day-fashion-deals

Related: 17 Stunning Fashion Finds in the Amazon Labor Day Sale — Available Now

Diane von Furstenberg sale

Related: Save Up to 60% Off Dreamy Dresses at the Diane von Furstenberg Sale

fall-fashion

Related: 17 Fashionable Finds in Your Favorite Classic Fall Shades

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories