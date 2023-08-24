Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to luxury fashion, it doesn’t get more classic than Diane von Furstenberg. Both the designer and the brand are style icons! Perhaps best known for creating the revolutionary wrap dress, DVF produces pieces that are flattering and feminine. “I design for the woman who loves being a woman,” she once said.

While the high-end line is usually out of our budget, you can now score many of Diane von Furstenberg’s signature styles on sale, from wrap dresses to reversible skirts! We selected 11 of our favorite deals below. Save up to 60% off on these colorful and timeless looks!

Blue Crepe Midi Dress

This drapey dress is universally flattering! Featuring a cinched waist, V-neckline and puff short sleeves, this blue patterned frock is our new favorite for fall.

Was $498 On Sale: $349 You Save 30% See It!

Pink Floral Maxi Dress

Pretty in pink! We’re still living in a Barbie World, and this pink floral maxi dress fits right in.

Was $518 On Sale: $363 You Save 30% See It!

Geometric Reversible Skirt

One skirt, two ways! This stretchy mesh maxi skirt has a floral print on one side and a geometric pattern on the other. Hurry, it’s selling fast!

Was $458 On Sale: $275 You Save 40% See It!

Blue Floral Midi Dress

Designed with flutter sleeves and a blue floral print, this form-fitting frock is a flattering statement piece! Take this midi dress from date night to a dinner party.

Was $398 On Sale: $279 You Save 30% See It!

Floral Maxi Dress

The three-quarter sleeves make this floral frock an ideal transitional piece. Plus, this popular maxi dress comes with pockets!

Was $558 On Sale: $335 You Save 40% See It!

Black Wide-Leg Pants

Made from soft jersey fabric, these wide-leg pants are an everyday essential! Comfy-chic.

Was $258 On Sale: $181 You Save 30% See It!

Colorful Maxi Dress

Color Us obsessed with this vibrant maxi dress! This belted poplin frock is perfect for a vacation.

Was $598 On Sale: $239 You Save 60% See It!

Green Puff-Sleeve Dress

Onlookers will be green with envy over this puff-sleeve dress (with pockets!). You can wear it loose or fitted with the matching belt.

Was $418 On Sale: $281 You Save 33% See It!

Belted Maxi Dress

We love the unique design and color combo of this belted maxi dress! Fabulous for fall.

Was $558 On Sale: $391 You Save 30% See It!

Blue Patterned Tiered Skirt

Go with the flow in this floral flowy skirt! Style this piece with sneakers, loafers, boots or sandals!

Was $358 On Sale: $215 You Save 40% See It!

Black and White Midi Dress

Black and white and cute all over! This printed midi dress is a neutral necessity.

Was $498 On Sale: $299 You Save 40% See It!

