When it comes to luxury fashion, it doesn’t get more classic than Diane von Furstenberg. Both the designer and the brand are style icons! Perhaps best known for creating the revolutionary wrap dress, DVF produces pieces that are flattering and feminine. “I design for the woman who loves being a woman,” she once said.
While the high-end line is usually out of our budget, you can now score many of Diane von Furstenberg’s signature styles on sale, from wrap dresses to reversible skirts! We selected 11 of our favorite deals below. Save up to 60% off on these colorful and timeless looks!
Blue Crepe Midi Dress
This drapey dress is universally flattering! Featuring a cinched waist, V-neckline and puff short sleeves, this blue patterned frock is our new favorite for fall.
Pink Floral Maxi Dress
Pretty in pink! We’re still living in a Barbie World, and this pink floral maxi dress fits right in.
Geometric Reversible Skirt
One skirt, two ways! This stretchy mesh maxi skirt has a floral print on one side and a geometric pattern on the other. Hurry, it’s selling fast!
Blue Floral Midi Dress
Designed with flutter sleeves and a blue floral print, this form-fitting frock is a flattering statement piece! Take this midi dress from date night to a dinner party.
Floral Maxi Dress
The three-quarter sleeves make this floral frock an ideal transitional piece. Plus, this popular maxi dress comes with pockets!
Black Wide-Leg Pants
Made from soft jersey fabric, these wide-leg pants are an everyday essential! Comfy-chic.
Colorful Maxi Dress
Color Us obsessed with this vibrant maxi dress! This belted poplin frock is perfect for a vacation.
Green Puff-Sleeve Dress
Onlookers will be green with envy over this puff-sleeve dress (with pockets!). You can wear it loose or fitted with the matching belt.
Belted Maxi Dress
We love the unique design and color combo of this belted maxi dress! Fabulous for fall.
Blue Patterned Tiered Skirt
Go with the flow in this floral flowy skirt! Style this piece with sneakers, loafers, boots or sandals!
Black and White Midi Dress
Black and white and cute all over! This printed midi dress is a neutral necessity.
