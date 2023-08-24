Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Designer Deals

Designer Deals! Save Up to 60% Off Dreamy Dresses at the Diane von Furstenberg Sale

By
Diane von Furstenberg sale
Diane von Furstenberg

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

When it comes to luxury fashion, it doesn’t get more classic than Diane von Furstenberg. Both the designer and the brand are style icons! Perhaps best known for creating the revolutionary wrap dress, DVF produces pieces that are flattering and feminine. “I design for the woman who loves being a woman,” she once said.

While the high-end line is usually out of our budget, you can now score many of Diane von Furstenberg’s signature styles on sale, from wrap dresses to reversible skirts! We selected 11 of our favorite deals below. Save up to 60% off on these colorful and timeless looks!

Blue Crepe Midi Dress

blue floral dress
Diane von Furstenberg

This drapey dress is universally flattering! Featuring a cinched waist, V-neckline and puff short sleeves, this blue patterned frock is our new favorite for fall.

Was $498On Sale: $349You Save 30%
See It!

Pink Floral Maxi Dress

pink floral dress
Diane von Furstenberg

Pretty in pink! We’re still living in a Barbie World, and this pink floral maxi dress fits right in.

Was $518On Sale: $363You Save 30%
See It!

Geometric Reversible Skirt

reversible skirt
Diane von Furstenberg

One skirt, two ways! This stretchy mesh maxi skirt has a floral print on one side and a geometric pattern on the other. Hurry, it’s selling fast!

Was $458On Sale: $275You Save 40%
See It!

Blue Floral Midi Dress

 

blue floral midi dress
Diane von Furstenberg

 

Designed with flutter sleeves and a blue floral print, this form-fitting frock is a flattering statement piece! Take this midi dress from date night to a dinner party.

Was $398On Sale: $279You Save 30%
See It!

Floral Maxi Dress

floral maxi dress
Diane von Furstenberg

The three-quarter sleeves make this floral frock an ideal transitional piece. Plus, this popular maxi dress comes with pockets!

Was $558On Sale: $335You Save 40%
See It!

Black Wide-Leg Pants

black wide-leg pants
Diane von Furstenberg

Made from soft jersey fabric, these wide-leg pants are an everyday essential! Comfy-chic.

Was $258On Sale: $181You Save 30%
See It!

Colorful Maxi Dress

colorful maxi dress
Diane von Furstenberg

 

Color Us obsessed with this vibrant maxi dress! This belted poplin frock is perfect for a vacation.

Was $598On Sale: $239You Save 60%
See It!

Green Puff-Sleeve Dress

green midi dress
Diane von Furstenberg

Onlookers will be green with envy over this puff-sleeve dress (with pockets!). You can wear it loose or fitted with the matching belt.

Was $418On Sale: $281You Save 33%
See It!

Belted Maxi Dress

belted maxi dress
Diane von Furstenberg

We love the unique design and color combo of this belted maxi dress! Fabulous for fall.

Was $558On Sale: $391You Save 30%
See It!

Blue Patterned Tiered Skirt

blue tiered skirt
Diane von Furstenberg

Go with the flow in this floral flowy skirt! Style this piece with sneakers, loafers, boots or sandals!

Was $358On Sale: $215You Save 40%
See It!

Black and White Midi Dress

black and white dress
Diane von Furstenberg

 

Black and white and cute all over! This printed midi dress is a neutral necessity.

Was $498On Sale: $299You Save 40%
See It!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

early-labor-day-deals

Shop Now! Early Labor Day Deals Have Dropped

Read article
early-fall-fashion-amazon

17 Early Fall Fashion Picks Under $30 at Amazon

Read article
fall-fashion

17 Fashionable Finds in Your Favorite Classic Fall Shades

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!