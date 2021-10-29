Michael Kors Has Amazing Gems in Its Sale Section Right Now — Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With November just around the corner, it’s definitely time to get a head start on holiday shopping. This year it’s especially important to try to get everyone crossed off your list ahead of time to make sure everything gets delivered on time!

But at the same time, you can also gift yourself a little treat — especially if you can find a great deal. Michael Kors has tons of gems in its sale section that you can score for up to 70% off the original price. Amazing! Keep reading to shop our current top picks.

This Compact Shoulder Bag

Purses like this one have made a major comeback and are totally on trend! The rectangular shape and slim design make it perfect for date nights or if you’re hitting the town with your friends and just need a couple of essentials on hand.

Get the Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $278) on sale for just $89 at Michael Kors!

These Ultra Cozy Slippers

Fluffiness overload! These slippers are extra cozy and perfect for the holiday season. If you know someone who loves being a homebody during the winter, these are an amazing gift idea!

Get the Lala Faux Fur Slide Sandal in Sunset Rose (originally $69) on sale for just $52 at Michael Kors!

This Sleek Travel Tote

This bag was built for traveling. It’s extra large and big enough to carry all of your essentials, whether you’re boarding a plane or headed out on a road trip. We also can’t forget about the two side pockets for easy access to items you need to grab in a snap!

Get the Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag (originally $428) on sale for just $149 at Michael Kors!

This Chain Detail Crossbody Bag

This purse is larger than your average crossbody, which is great for anybody who can’t leave the house without carrying everything they could possibly need for a busy day or night out. We also love that you can carry this purse via the chain top handle or the long strap — both fashionable and functional!

Get the Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $378) on sale for just $129 at Michael Kors!

This Mini Crossbody

If you don’t tend to carry a ton of stuff around with you this purse’s size is ideal. It has enough room to keep your phone and small wallet safe and just enough extra space for keys, lip gloss and a compact mirror!

Get the Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody (originally $198) on sale for just $132 at Michael Kors!

This Convertible Carryall Tote

Commuting to work is going to become more of a reality in the coming months, and while we might not be the most excited about the extra travel, this bag can make it more fun! Hey — we’ll find any excuse in the world to treat ourselves, so we’re definitely picking up this bag to mark the return to the office.

Get the Kris Large Pebbled Leather Satchel (originally $498) on sale for just $149 at Michael Kors!

This Crystalized Watch

This watch is another great holiday gift idea for anyone on your shopping list. The face is not too big and not too small, plus the crystal details make it look more like a cute bracelet than a traditional timepiece!

Get the Mini Portia Pavé Gold-Tone Watch (originally $295) on sale for just $199 at Michael Kors!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

