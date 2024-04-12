Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: making sure your hair looks its best is a chore. Whether you have a ritualistic hair care routine in place or are looking to start one, you must take the time to figure out what your hair needs. If you’re looking to enhance your hair’s manageability or softness, you should focus on finding a healthy, nutritious detangler. We found a lovely-smelling detangler that could help you get your hair in tip-top shape — and it’s only $24 at Amazon!

The milk_shake Leave-In Conditioner Spray Detangler is a healthy alternative that strives to make your hair more manageable and soft. This formula features a blend of honey extract, milk proteins, integrity 41 and strawberry extract for an option that conditions, soothes and protects the hair, as well as strengthens the internal hair structure and protects hair color from fading by increasing shine and manageability.

Get the milk_shake Leave-In Conditioner Spray Detangler for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this softening detangler, you should start by washing your hair and towel drying it — you want the hair to be damp but not wet. Then, apply the product all over evenly. Finally, you’ll comb the product in — do not rinse — and style as desired.

Milk_Shake Leave-In Conditioner Description

Pros

Cons The Milk_Shake leave-in conditioner is a class apart with its milk proteins and easy-to-use spray bottle. It's the perfect product to use for those who want to achieve a natural and flawless finish. This leave-in conditioner can also be used as a detangler, making it the perfect choice for all hair types. The milk proteins in this option help to strengthen and protect the internal structure of the hair, while the strawberry extract provides a revitalizing and energizing boost. The leave-in conditioner is also rich in mineralizing vitamins that help to increase manageability and shine. With its unique formulation, this conditioner is the perfect choice for those who want to nourish and condition their hair while preserving their hair color. Contains milk protein

Nourishes all hair types

Good for colored hair Scent may fade quickly CHECK ON AMAZON

In regards to this spray detangler, a satisfied Amazon reviewer noted, “I’ve used several brands over the years, but I always come back to this one. This is the best brand I have found. It is gentle on the skin but smells amazing and leaves my hair soft and silky.” One more reviewer gushed, “This is my favorite leave-in conditioner, and it smells so good. It makes my hair so soft and shiny.”

Additionally, if you’re looking for a way to get softer hair this spring, this detangler could be the answer to softer, manageable hair fast.

See it: Get the milk shake Leave-In Conditioner Spray Detangler for $24 at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from milk_shake here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!