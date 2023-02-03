Cool Down! This Minty-Fresh Shampoo Is Perfect for Post-Workout Washes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we definitely like to put off washing our hair as long as possible, sometimes, it’s a necessity. A really tough workout, for example, means dry shampoo probably isn’t going to cut it. Even after we’ve cooled our body down, we retain that heat on our face and especially in our hair. The sweat doesn’t just magically disappear!

Even if you love taking a hot-hot-hot shower right after a workout, using a shampoo that can cool down and reinvigorate your scalp and hair is going to be a game-changer. You might not even mind having to dry and style your locks afterwards!

Our pick for post-workout showers is the milk_shake Sensorial Mint Shampoo. Revive, refresh, hydrate and soothe your hair and scalp while gently cleansing with this SLS-free, SLES-free and paraben-free formula!

The organic mint extract is the standout key ingredient in this shampoo, thanks to its calming, cooling, energizing effects. You’ll majorly appreciate the feeling after hitting new PRs at the gym, after playing sports or even after a regular summer day. It may help cool your mind down too, creating a sensorial, aromatherapeutic experience!

Other key ingredients in this shampoo are antioxidant-rich sage extract, which may protect, purify and stimulate lifeless hair, plus milk protein to replenish and condition, possibly leading to increased volume, elasticity and damage repair. There are also numerous vitamin-rich fruit extracts for vitality and shine: raspberry, papaya, mango and blackberry!

This shampoo is available in two sizes (and both are on Amazon Prime). Try it out with the smaller green bottle, or go for the 33.9 fl oz! Remember, if you go for the bigger size, it may technically be more expensive, but you’re ultimately getting a better deal!

For best results when using this shampoo, remember to follow up with a conditioner. How about the Sensorial Mint Conditioner from the same milk_shake line? Too cool!

