Millie Bobby Brown is one of those stars who literally grew up in front of our eyes. I still picture her as young Eleven in Stranger Things, and it took me a few moments to fully recognize the now mature young actress in her recent Vogue Get Ready With Me video. At 20 years old, she definitely isn’t a child anymore, and it’s clear to see in the candid clip as she gets ready for a date night with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

Along with Brown’s impressive film career, the mogul also has an extremely successful makeup and skincare line, Florence by Mills. Between the two ventures, she’s certainly not running low on cash — which is why it was refreshing to see her use a super affordable drugstore pick for foundation. She mentions that she enjoys using the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation for a few reasons, being that “it’s lightweight, it stays on really well, and I really like the way it looks under powder,” she explains.

Brown gets into all of the nitty gritty details about how she prefers to apply the foundation. First, she dabs a pea-sized amount on the back of her hand. While she typically likes to keep things simple and blend the formula into her complexion with her fingers, she avoids doing so if she has on fake nails. (You know, so she doesn’t accidentally poke her eye.) Instead, she uses a fluffy foundation brush to disperse the formula.

It’s easy to see how seamlessly the foundation blends in the video, and that’s made possible thanks to the featherlight formula that doesn’t feel heavy or cakey as it wears. (FYI, it can last up to a full 24 hours.) With medium coverage and a matte finish, it’s also ideal for those who have oily skin (like Brown) because it keeps skin looking fresh and balanced, whether they have a long, busy day or simply have a little date night planned.

“I learned to do my own makeup going on YouTube by searching up makeup tutorials,” she says as she blends. “I was like 12 and just watched people do their makeup for hours.” Things in the video take an interesting turn when I realized her face was a completely different shade than her neck, but she quickly remedies the mishap. “So, I’m gonna match my face to my neck,” she jokes. “this is something that we do like when I’m getting ready for a [red] carpet. I have to match my face to the rest of my body if I’m wearing something that’s short length. And then another thing that bothers me is if people don’t do it into their scalp,” she adds as she extends the foundation up to her hairline.

The rest of her makeup routine is pretty simple, and she looks flawless by the end of it — but this foundation truly made her look radiant. It can also give you the same youthful radiance for under $15. My tip? Run, don’t walk to try the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation for yourself. If it works for Brown, it will work for anyone!

