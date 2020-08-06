This Affordable Maxi Dress Is Available in So Many Trendy Prints

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You don’t have to remind Us — we already know that summer’s coming to a close. Perhaps it’s the recent stormy weather, or maybe it’s the burgeoning desire to wrap ourselves in a chunky knit (we fully blame Taylor Swift‘s no. 1 single “Cardigan”), but we’re ready to talk fall fashion.

Way too soon, you say? Fine, then let’s talk transitional fashion. Right now, we’re all about investing in the present and future — and that means a dress which seamlessly suits all four seasons. That may seem like a tall order, but thanks to the array of offerings at Amazon Fashion, it’s possible. Just look at these magical maxis!

Get the Milumia Women’s Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Maxi Dress with prices starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This range of dresses has something for every shopper. Whether you’re in the market for a little striped number to wear at a socially distanced Labor Day bash, a polka dot piece to layer under a leather jacket or a floral frock that’s actually groundbreaking, it’s all here. And best of all, it’s all affordable — so there’s no need to choose just one. Come October, you’ll thank yourself for being so forward-thinking!

These maxi dresses run true to size (see the visual size guide to achieve optimal fit) and feature a button closure. This unique touch gives us serious ’90s vibes, which is always welcome in our closets. Just think of how effortlessly cool one of the floral options will look teamed with chunky boots or dad-style sneakers. The best outfits are always ones that don’t try too hard — and that’s exactly what each of these dresses accomplish.

Variety is the spice of life, and you can currently scoop the dress up in 23 different versions — some of which have a tassel-rope detail in the front. We’ve already expressed our love for the florals and stripes, but there’s also a gorgeous marigold and a bold red if you’re looking for staple shades. You simply can’t go wrong — and many reviewers completely agree with that sentiment. Shoppers deem it “flowy and flattering,” but do advise you wear a tank top or bandeau underneath, as it is relatively low cut.

Want to turn your dress into a fashion statement? Simply add the right jewelry — we’re talking delicate necklaces and beaded bracelets for the ultimate in boho vibes. Adjust your outerwear accordingly, and this maxi is a year-round hit!

