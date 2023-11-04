Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The quiet luxury aesthetic is a surprisingly attainable fashion trend. Don’t let the name fool you — even though it’s called “luxury,” you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get the look. Forget about the designer names and labels — the key to achieving a quiet luxury vibe is selecting minimalistic items which look easygoing and sophisticated. Think neutral colors, soft fabrics and simplistic designs.

Here, we found the crème de la crème of quiet luxury clothing and accessories — and the best part is everything is under $150. That’s right, you can look expensive without breaking the bank. Don’t believe Us? Take a look at our list of the 17 best quiet luxury staples!

1. Simple Set: This lightweight matching set is a must-have for vacations — it was pretty much made to be worn in French Riviera and and Italian Coast — was $43, now just $32!

2. Effortless Outerwear: When I stroll through New York’s Upper East Side in the fall, most posh women are wearing a coat that resembles this design from CHICWISH. This style oozes elegance without the designer price tag — was $70, now just $60!

3. Mixed Media: The newest quiet luxury trend is mixed media dresses. These garments feature contrasting fabrics for an elevated aesthetic. We’re obsessed with this dress from MELLODAY: The top is made from a plush ribbed knit while the pleated skirt looks silky. Just imagine all the places you could wear it! — just $109!

4. Tailored to Perfection: Nothing screams opulence quite like a pair of tailored trousers. Wide leg styles are the moment, and we’re adding the Kocowoo Women Casual Wide Leg Pants to cart immediately — just $40!

5. Setting Sail: When I see Breton stripes, I automatically imagine a day spent sailing along the sea. What is more luxurious than that? Emulate the lavish coastal aesthetic with this striped half-zip sweater from Mango — just $50!

6. A Forever Piece: Yes, this silk blouse has a quiet luxury vibe, but everyone also needs a solid button-down in their closet. It’s simply a staple — just $34!

7. Snazzy Cardigan: Channel Dior with this gorgeous houndstooth cardigan. The faux-pearl buttons give it an air of luxury without looking over the top — just $34!

8. Cashmere Craze: Cashmere is one of the softest (and warmest) fabrics on earth. It can be expensive, but you can get this Nordstrom Cashmere V-Neck Sweater on sale for a limited time – was $149, now just $110!

9. New Hoops: Huggie earrings are a modern take on the classic hoop, and they just so happen to fit beautifully into the quiet luxury look. This Madewell pair is affordable but look expensive — just $25!

10. Sling it Back: Sling back pumps mean business. The color-block options on this JiaBinji style make them more sophisticated than other picks — just $48!

11. Forget the Labels: The key to nailing the quiet luxury look is ditching prominent designer logos, especially when it comes to purses. Keep things simple to let the bag really shine. Bonus points if you opt for purses made with quality leather, like the Kattee Vintage Genuine Leather Tote — was $88, now just $54!

12. Lovely Loafers: Tan is the ultimate quiet luxury hue (we don’t make the rules). So when it comes to loafers, we suggest trying a tan pair over the traditional black. This minimalist pair from Cole Haan is refined, gorgeous and on sale! — was $150, now just $75!

13. Got the Time? A classic watch completes any quiet luxury look. Keep things simple with this minimalist Olivia Burton Leather Strap design — was $155, now just $116!

14. Basically a Sculpture: This KingTo Clutch looks like a beautifully sculpted work of art while still having understated appeal. It will become your new favorite bag when you’re going for quiet luxury — just $30!

15. Good Jeans: It doesn’t matter how much money you spend on jeans. As long as they fit like a glove, you’ll look expensive. The reviews for the NYDJ Teresa Wide Leg Jeans say they hug every curve without feeling restrictive — just $119!

16. A Little Bit of Bling: When it comes to quiet luxury accessories, you want to keep things low-key. We suggest dainty gold necklaces like these layering pieces from MEVECCO – was $21, now just $14!

17. Last But Not Least: The texture of this ZESICA Tank Top makes it look so much more expensive than it is — was $30, now just $24!

