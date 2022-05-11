This Innovative Strapless Bra Gives You Lift Without Any Wires

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: A strapless bra lacking in uncomfortable wires poking at your sides seems like a nearly impossible feat to accomplish. Sure, there are some on the market — but they don’t often provide the same support that a wired bra can. And when it comes to getting any type of lift, that’s pretty much out of the question with wire-free styles.

Well, at least that was the case until we stumbled upon this innovative bra which may be able to change everything! The strapless bra from MODVICA doesn’t rely on wires to stay in place and reportedly gives you a lovely lift — and according to shoppers, it seriously works!

Get the MODVICA Women’s Strapless Wire-Free Front Buckle Lift Bra for prices starting at $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Instead of having the classic hook-and-eye closure on the back of this bra, the garment switches it around by placing hooks in the front. Simply slip the stretchy bra unhooked over your head — like you would with a strapless bralette — and then proceed to adjust the tightness to your liking. The hoops are directly underneath the bust, which is what gives you the added lift that may create a sleek shape! It comes in the three best staple bra shades that team with pretty much any garment: White, black and nude. Those are the only hues you need in your lingerie drawer!

Shoppers say this bra is nothing short of “amazing,” and note the fit is impeccable. They’re blown away with how supportive it is for larger cup sizes considering it doesn’t rely on wires for support — which makes it one of the most comfortable bras they own. One reviewer also notes that the material feels “light and airy”, which is incredibly important for the summer. They can already tell how often they’re going to wear this in the months to come, and we’re ready to get in on the action. Join Us!

