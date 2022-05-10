17 of Our Absolute Favorite Swimsuits With Padding

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for swimsuits with padding at the chest? Padding can not only help provide a sculpted, lifted look, but it can also help provide extra coverage — which is especially nice if you’re someone who likes to get into the water. Some swimsuits have pads built in, while others offer removable cups — which is nice too!

We’ve picked out 17 one-pieces and two-pieces below, all with padding at the chest, so you don’t have to do the searching. We’re covering different styles for different tastes, but spoiler alert: They’re all super cute!

17 Swimsuits With Padding

One-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With the mind-blowing amount of reviews this Smismivo swimsuit has on Amazon, it’s clearly going to be a winner. Such a flattering fit — and removable padding!

2. We Also Love: This RXRXCOCO one-piece has built-in cups and an always photo-worthy leopard print. Fierce!

3. We Can’t Forget: This fully-lined, full-coverage Hermoza swimsuit comes in such awesome colors and patterns and not only has moldable cups you can remove, but also a built-in bra!

4. Put a Bow on It: This gorgeous green Kona Sol bathing suit from Target has sewn-in cups to offer “confidence and coverage.” The bunny tie bow detail is just an ultra-cute bonus!

5. Cut It Out: This Ekouaer swimsuit has a flattering cutout both in the front and back, along with removable push-up pads. It comes in over 30 colorways!

6. Botanical Babe: The tropical leaf print on this CUPSHE swimsuit will look incredible even at the local pool or lake. With padded cups and a lace-up back, you’re bound to feel secure and chic in this one-piece!

7. Dressing Up: Take the plunge with this deep V Aqua Green swim dress from Target! It has sewn-in soft cups and adjustable straps!

8. Color-Block Beauty: The color-blocking on this MOLYBELL monokini is extra cool because the colors are actually switched up on the opposite side!

Two-Pieces

9. Our Absolute Favorite: The twist and halter straps on the padded top of this Dokotoo bikini gave Us immediate heart eyes. So cute!

10. We Also Love: With padded cups and and scalloped trim both on top and bottom, this CUPSHE bikini from Target is adorable, comfy — and a little cheeky!

11. We Can’t Forget: This strappy LookbookStore bikini set is head-turning, for sure. It has removable padding too so you can always keep it in or take it out!

12. Seeing Things in Black and White: This black-and-white Sexy Dance bikini is a hidden treasure on Walmart’s website. Not for long!

13. All About Prints: Okay, could we be more obsessed with the green and white cheetah print on this Sherrylily bikini set? The removable padding and high-rise bottoms are also all we could’ve asked for!

14. Tankini Time: How great is the ruffle detail on the top of this FERBIA tankini set? The square neckline is so stylish right now too!

15. Off the Shoulder: Sassy and sweet, this Tempt Me bikini has a beautiful ruffle top and strappy high-rise bottoms — plus removable padding!

16. Stunning in Stripes: This lightly padded BMJL bikini set is simply lovely. We love that the tie in front is adjustable too!

17. Underwire Support: Want a bikini top that has the coverage and support of a bra? This ribbed Shein set is the way to go! We love the high-cut leg openings too!

