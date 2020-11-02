This Linen-Blend Pocket Tunic Can Be Worn as a Top or Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Life is all about compromise. Sometimes, you really just have to meet in the middle for everyone’s sake. Sure, in most cases this means everyone doesn’t quite get what they want, but other times, meeting in the middle means you’re actually getting the best of both worlds. The best of example of this? Let Us show you!

Sometimes, shopping for clothes can feel like you’re Goldilocks trying out different porridges. A dress is too long, while a top is too short. But a tunic? Now that’s just right. Not just any tunic though, of course. It needs to be just right in a lot of ways — not just length-wise. Want to see how it’s done? Then you need to check out this fan-favorite from Amazon!

Get the Mordenmiss Cotton Linen Tunic starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you were hoping for just the right blend of materials, you have it in this tunic. It’s made of 60% linen and 40% cotton, so it’s lightweight, super breathable and very comfy. It has just the right shape too, its fit loose and airy, adding a high-low hem for an ultra-chic effect. In front the hem falls around mid-thigh, while in back it hits around the knees.

This tunic has a round neckline with short sleeves, and in back you’ll find pleating, just in case you were hoping to be impressed even further. And one of the very best features? The roomy side pockets, of course! Cute, functional and 100% essential.

This pull-on style dress is so easy to just throw on and go. When it’s warmer out, you can wear it all by itself as a dress with sandals, sneakers or even a pair of heels. You can always add on a pair of denim shorts too. And when the weather starts to cool off, such as right around now? Throw on a pair of tights, leggings or even jeans — all of the above work. You can layer up on top too, adding a turtleneck underneath or a longline cardigan and a scarf on top. Or maybe a cropped jacket. Or a puffer. The options just go on and on!

This versatile piece is currently available in six colors, from timeless, everyday shades like brown, black, beige and two shades of grey to a super trendy chartreuse green. Grab one, grab them all — it doesn’t matter. Just make sure you’re getting in on this before you miss your chance!

