Get Cozy With This Sweater From Moschino — 60% Off and Selling Fast!

If we’re going to spend more time at home indoors, why not do so in style? Athleisure is as hot as ever, and there’s plenty of amazing loungewear on the market right now — but there’s something about wearing a designer piece that makes Us feel extra fancy.

One of the best sites to turn to when shopping for high-end brands is The Outnet. They have tons of items in stock, and you can also snag a great sale price on fabulous finds! Right now we’re absolutely loving this sweater from Love Moschino, a diffusion line from iconic Italian label Moschino. It’s the ultimate piece to sport while you’re binging that Netflix series that you haven’t gotten around to yet (Cheer, anyone?)!

Get the Love Moschino Intarsia-knit Sweater (originally $312) on sale for prices starting at just $124, available from The Outnet!

This adorable top is made from a comfy sweatshirt-like knit material, and what else would you rather rock if you’re chilling at club couch? Sweats are a lazy day loungewear staple, and having one fresh from a major designer brand is a serious level up from your average crewneck or hoodie.

Our favorite part about this sweater is the message that it has boldly printed on the front: “LOVE.” These are very difficult times — no question about that! Many are struggling, and it sure can’t hurt to spread such a positive message! This sweater can act as a reminder to check in on your friends, family and other loved ones to make sure that they’re all doing well. How can you not love that?

This sweater is available in either a bright red or a sleek black. The red option features black font, and the black sweater has it printed in a contrasting white. On the side of the “L,” you’ll find the Love Moschino logo. We love this small touch of branding that isn’t too overbearing and doesn’t take away from the design. The long sleeves are cuffed, as is the hem on this sweater.

With the major markdown on this Moschino number, this is a hard deal to pass up on. If you’re itching to get your shop on while hanging out at home, then this is definitely one of the best things that you can pick up right now!

