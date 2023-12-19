Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There is an art form to pants. They must be figure-flattering, sophisticated and feel like pajamas at the same time. If any one of these three qualities is missing from my bottoms, I keep searching for the perfect pair. Otherwise, they will be worn once or twice until they get shoved in the back of the closet — long forgotten until I send them to the thrift store.

But finding the one felt nearly impossible until I stumbled I across a pair from Anthropologie which offered everything I needed: stretch, fit and true class. Meet the pants that will elevate your fashion game and be your new go-to pair from now until eternity: The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Pants.

These pants are a bona fide bestselling style for a reason: their magical fabric sculpts, stretches and doesn’t lose its shape. And they were exclusively designed just for Anthro, so you can’t purchase these beauties anywhere else. The leg shape is seamless, because there are no side seams to break up the flow, which allows you to stride with perfection. It has been a lifesaver for the office because they’re so comfortable when sitting down and don’t put pressure on my waist. As an added bonus, they look great on everyone — regardless of size or body type.

They’re also the first pair of pants I haven’t wanted to rip off in exchange for joggers when I get home from a long day. One happy customer living in a warmer climate remarked, “This is my second pair of the Colette wide-leg pants… the stretch is just right — not too much, but enough for a nice fit. The lightweight fabric is perfect all year round in southwest Florida.” I’ll also add the fabric is ideal even in the cold wintery state of New York and works nicely with chunky lace-up boots. However, they also come in a full-length version if you prefer to cover up your ankle area.

Additionally, they have front and back patch pockets that easily hold your phone, lip gloss or keys. I’ve even forgotten where my phone is when resting in my pocket, because the stretch makes it hardly noticeable. The best part? They come in twelve different colors! So, if the basic blues and black aren’t your thing, they have truly got you covered. Naturally, they come in other textures such as linen, denim, faux leather and more. Hurry, because the secret’s officially out! Never have I ever… had the most incredible pants of a lifetime – until now. Grab yours today, and join me in my life of perfect pants!

